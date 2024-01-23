Florida anger management specialist accused of fatally shooting homeless man

A Florida therapist who specializes in anger management is accused of fatally shooting a homeless man and stuffing the body in his car's trunk.

DeLand, Florida, police said Travis McBride, 46, of DeLand, killed Clinton Dorsey, 51, and will likely be charged with first-degree murder.

Police were alerted to the slaying Thursday morning when they received multiple 911 calls about it, according to McBride’s arrest affidavit. An unidentified caller told a 911 dispatcher that a murder had happened and that a person was "looking in the road cleaning up the blood off the ground and searching for shells," according to the document.

The caller identified the alleged killer as "Travis," according to the affidavit, and said the victim was a person named "Clint" and that the perpetrator dragged the body across the road, put it in his car and left.

A second 911 caller said the suspect was standing in front of a DeLand address and, when asked for clarity by the 911 dispatcher, began whispering and said “a murder was committed last night," the affidavit indicated. DeLand is about 40 miles north of downtown Orlando.

Police found McBride and an officer saw a scratch on his arm and a red mark, which McBride said were caused by his dogs, according to the document. While an officer spoke with McBride, other officers found the second 911 caller, who said she was scared of McBride, who fatally shot “Clinton," the affidavit said.

Police went to where the woman said the shooting occurred and saw “a large amount of drying water on the roadway," noting that it had not recently rained there, according to the affidavit. Officers also found a spent shell casing.

The woman told police she witnessed the slaying and that she saw McBride drag Dorsey’s body across the street and toward a wooded area.

She also said that a few hours before the shooting, McBride had come over to her home looking for Dorsey because McBride claimed Dorsey had put glass in a jar to hurt his dogs, the affidavit said.

The witness, according to the affidavit, told investigators that McBride said he was going to kill Dorsey. The woman later told officers that McBride had threatened her and told her not to go to police.

Dorsey's body was found in McBride’s 2016 Nissan Versa hatchback, according to the affidavit.

Multiple people who spoke to police said Dorsey was homeless.

When police tried to interview McBride in depth about the slaying allegation, he asked for an attorney and the interview concluded, according to the affidavit.

McBride was listed as an inmate at the Volusia County Jail on Monday, where he was being held without bond. A lawyer possibly representing him was unable to be reached for comment Monday afternoon. McBride's relatives could also not immediately be reached for comment.

McBride is the owner of Starting Point Mental Health LLC in DeLand, where he was also a therapist, according to public records and the business' website. The website says McBride is an anger-management specialist who also has expertise in post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, depression and sleep problems.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com