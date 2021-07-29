Florida animal vet admits to child porn charges and making videos of himself having sex with dogs

Jay Weaver
·5 min read

A South Florida veterinarian pleaded guilty Thursday to not only receiving and possessing thousands of child porn images of male infants and toddlers engaged in sex with adults, but also to making several videos of himself having sex with dogs and sharing them through social media on the internet.

While the federal child pornography charges against Prentiss Madden, 40, are commonplace in South Florida, the additional charge accusing him of creating “animal crush” videos is unprecedented in the U.S. court system in this region.

Madden, the former medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, has been held without bond at Miami’s Federal Detention Center since his arrest in mid-March.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Hudock summarized the prosecution’s case against Madden in graphic detail during the defendant’s change of plea hearing before Judge Jose Martinez. Madden pleaded guilty to all five charges in his indictment and faces a long prison term at his Oct. 8 sentencing of 20 years or more.

In one example, Hudock said Madden “created a video” of himself “engaged in animal crushing ... depicting [him] having sex with a female dog.” In another example, the prosecutor said Madden produced a video in which he put a “dildo” into another female dog “while he masturbated.”

He argued that Madden’s having sex with dogs and sharing the images over the internet amounted to animal torture under federal law.

Madden, represented by defense attorney Michael Mirer, acknowledged the facts of the prosecution’s case before pleading guilty.

After his arrest in mid-March, the Aventura vet hospital’s website listed him as its medical director. His profile was taken down after news of his arrest broke. At the time, the hospital said in a statement that it fired Madden two weeks earlier after it learned he was under investigation for “these heinous and unthinkable crimes.”

Madden was charged under a federal law that outlaws animal abuse, one that was initially created in 2010 in response to a genre of cruelty in which people video record the harming of animals for the sexual gratification of viewers — known as “animal crushing.”

His case is the first time in South Florida that someone has been charged under that federal law, which was amended under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2019. It makes the production of animal torture videos punishable by up to seven years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed with Madden’s arrest, the investigation began when authorities received a cybertip from Dropbox, the file-sharing web service, that a user had received more than 1,600 files of suspected child pornography. Agents traced the files to Madden’s home in the Miami area.

Agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) raided his home on Feb. 24, seizing phones and a computer. According to the complaint, agents found private social-media chats with other uses in which Madden was suspected of discussing “the sexual abuse of animals and children.”

In one chat, someone believed to be Madden also bragged about a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy from Orlando.

The complaint also alleged that Madden had on his phones multiple photos and videos of images “depicting bestiality,” files that were digitally coded as having been taken at his home.

In his chat, Madden shared the graphic images and admits in detail to having sex with and abusing dogs, according to the criminal complaint. “I was keeping a dog that needed a home,” he allegedly wrote in one chat.

Another explicit video was traced as having been taken at the Helping Hands animal hospital in May 2018. “This leads me to believe that Madden may be abusing animals entrusted to his care,” HSI Agent Leah Ortiz wrote in the complaint.

According to his vet clinic bio, the Alabama native graduated from the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Dr. Madden is the proud pet parent of one Shih Tzu, Lucky, and two Burmese pythons, Mocha and Sherbert. In his free time he enjoys traveling, eating, hiking, snorkeling and being an aquarium hobbyist,” the bio said.

He’d also been praised online. “Dr. Madden is incredible and a very empathetic vet. He listens to us and really makes me feel safe when putting my dog’s health in his hands,” one client wrote on Yelp.

But the federal case revealed that Madden was living a secret, depraved life involving an obsession with child porn images of male infants, toddlers and boys engaged in sex with adults as well as participating in sex with dogs himself.

When a magistrate judge denied his bid for bail soon after his arrest, she portrayed him as a dangerous person who would likely flee the area because of the serious charges against him.

“The nature of the charged offenses are very troubling: that the defendant repeatedly harmed very vulnerable populations — children and animals — and did so over the course of years,” said Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley at Madden’s detention hearing in March.

Animal abuse cases are not unusual in South Florida, but they are usually charged in state court.

Among those charged by state prosecutors in recent years: a man who beat his Beagle puppy to death, a teen who lit a caged cat on fire, an Instagram model who kicked her puppy, a man who conducted botched amateur dog surgeries and several accused of hoarding animals in squalid conditions.

Videos depicting the abuse of animals also occupy a dark corner of the internet.

In 2014, the Herald chronicled the life of Adam Redford, a boat captain who became South Florida’s secret purveyor of “crush porn” — X-rated videos featuring women graphically slaughtering chickens, rabbits and hogs. Redford was not charged, and two fetish “models” had their animal cruelty cases dropped because of the statute of limitations.

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No charges filed against rabbi accused of touching students at Miami Gardens Jewish school

    A Lubavitch Educational Center teacher, accused of inappropriately touching students earlier this year, is no longer facing charges after prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case “beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

  • Texas man guilty in scheme to defraud Australian government of $317 million for nonexistent masks

    Arael Doolittle's sentencing is slated for Oct. 25. He will face up to five years in federal prison, authorities said.

  • The 15 Best Jobs for Teachers To Make Some Cash During the Summer Break

    Make the most of your skills with one of these jobs.

  • Man accused of using bear spray on police pleads not guilty in U.S. Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A California man accused of attacking police with bear spray and a large metal sign during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by supporters of then-President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal charges including riot-related felonies. Maria Jacob, a lawyer for accused rioter Sean McHugh, told U.S. District Judge John Bates during a video hearing that her client was entering not guilty pleas to all charges against him including assaulting police using a dangerous weapon and engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds or in the building. McHugh, 34, is being held in pre-trial detention.

  • Rep. James Clyburn calls debate over critical race theory a "red herring"

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Wednesday that the current debate over critical race theory is a "red herring" used to avoid addressing systemic racism. Why it matters: Clyburn's comments at an Axios virtual event come amidst a Republican push to ban the teaching of critical race theory —which holds that racism is baked into the formation of the nation and is ingrained in the legal, financial, and education systems.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Britain warns COVID-19 could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

    Britain's U.N. ambassador warned on Thursday that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for U.N. monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias. The United States, Britain and others have imposed sanctions on the military rulers over the coup and repression of pro-democracy protests in which hundreds have been killed.

  • Biden federal worker vaccination push to affect millions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to take a broad new step to fight the pandemic on Thursday by announcing that civilian federal government employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take regular testing and mitigation measures. The move is the latest by Biden, a Democrat, to encourage vaccination against the coronavirus amid growing outbreaks around the country thanks to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The federal government is the largest employer in the United States and Biden's move could serve as an example for private businesses and other institutions to follow as they assess getting workers back into offices and work places.

  • Carrot vs. stick: What can convince the unvaccinated?

    Vaccine mandates are becoming increasingly common on the U.S., but are punitive measures really the best way to boost vaccination rates?

  • Stefanik Claims Pelosi ‘Bears Responsibility’ for the Capitol Riot

    Elise Stefanik claimed that Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riot and accused the “drooling media” of being “too petrified” to question her about it.

  • Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who after 3 seasons

    Actress who played the first female Doctor will exit the BBC series after a trio of 2022 specials.

  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: Just $140 at Amazon right now, one of the best deals ever

    That's one of the lowest prices on record for these earbuds, which come with the coveted wireless charging case.

  • Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium as deadline looms

    President Biden called on Congress on Thursday to extend the CDC's national eviction moratorium due to the threat of the Delta variant, after the Supreme Court ruled that the administration couldn't extend it past July 31 without specific legislation.Why it matters: Millions of tenants across the country face the threat of eviction in the coming days. The moratorium was first implemented in September 2020 and extended several times to prevent a wave of evictions caused by pandemic-related econom

  • 3 people shot a kitten, then swept it into a Broward street to be run over, cops say

    A Hollywood man shot an 8-month-old kitten with a rifle, then another man used a broom to sweep the barely mobile kitty into the street, apparently in hopes it would be run over, according to police account of surveillance video.

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to