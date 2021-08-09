Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Miami
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday the state will appeal a federal judge's ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to require Miami passengers show documented proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he has called discriminatory.

In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban jeopardizes public health and unconstitutionally infringes on Norwegian's rights.

The law went into effect on July 1 and essentially codified an executive order that DeSantis signed in April.

"We disagree with the judge’s legal reasoning and will be appealing to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals," said a statement from the governor's office. "A prohibition on vaccine passports does not even implicate, let alone violate, anyone’s speech rights, and it furthers the substantial, local interest of preventing discrimination among customers based on private health information."

Norwegian has said Florida's law would prevent the company from ensuring at least 95% of passengers were vaccinated so it could comply with health regulations when it conducts its voyage from Miami on Aug. 15.

DeSantis has become a national figure for opposing pandemic restrictions, even as the Republican governor's state has become a hotbed of infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-cases-hit-six-month-high-over-100000-reuters-tally-2021-08-05 and hospitalizations have hit record levels.

The judge said Florida failed to demonstrate that the law was implemented in response to real problems facing Florida residents. She also found the law improperly burdened Norwegian's right to freely communicate with its passengers.

The ruling comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del., and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Austin Ekeler

    Season Forecast: 1,433 Total Yds, 91 Rec, 7 Total TD

  • Gilead to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

    All Gilead U.S. employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, where allowed by law and where the vaccine supply is readily available, the company said in a statement. With U.S. coronavirus cases rising sharply again due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, companies like Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Walt Disney Inc have started putting vaccine mandates in place for their employees. For employees with religious beliefs or medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated, Gilead said it will offer an appropriate accommodations review process.

  • Team USA wins gold medal count in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

    Japan closed its Olympics with a vibrant closing ceremony on Sunday, and organizers officially passed the flag to Paris, where the next summer games are set to be held in 2024.

  • U.S. judge asks if rising COVID cases should impact eviction ban ruling

    A U.S. judge on Monday questioned lawyers for the Biden administration and landlords challenging a new eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich asked lawyers about the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. "What about the trajectory of the pandemic given the rising numbers?" Friedrich asked Brett Schumate, a lawyer for the landlord groups.

  • Autopsy: Bad heart killed Michael Hernandez, imprisoned for murdering friend at school

    Michael Hernandez, the notorious killer who murdered his best friend inside a bathroom stall at Southwood Middle High in 2004, died of a heart irregularity, according to an autopsy released on Monday.

  • Janet Yellen warns of 'irreparable harm' and a potential federal government shutdown if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit

    Democrats haven't included a debt limit hike in their $3.5 trillion budget, setting the stage for a clash over a potential government shutdown.

  • Shutting down school vaccine clinics doesn't protect minors – it hurts people who are already disadvantaged

    A high school student gets his COVID-19 shot at a pop-up vaccine clinic at a public charter school in Los Angeles. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesA 1918 newspaper article captures public attitudes toward a typhoid vaccine clinic at the Oakdale schoolhouse in Louisville, Kentucky. “Everybody comes – railroad men, children, young girls, old people, housewives,” it reads, “all with sleeves that roll up and arms ready for the brief stick with the fine needle.” Until recently, school-loc

  • State seeks two month delay in implementing Missouri Medicaid expansion

    State attorneys Friday requested a delay of at least two months in implementing the Medicaid expansion that voters approved last August and lawmakers declined to fund until ordered to do so last month by the Missouri Supreme Court.

  • Florida is suing Piney Point’s owners. Is the state also to blame?

    Florida’s lawsuit against the owner of the Piney Point fertilizer plant property breaks down the many ways the state says HRK Holdings failed to care for the site. It is supposed to leave no doubt that, after years of struggling to maintain the complex, HRK left Piney Point open to disaster. But all those allegations, critics say, also read like a list of warning signs that the Florida ...

  • What is ranked choice voting? A political scientist explains

    Absentee ballots for the New York City mayoral primary, which used ranked-choice voting, are counted. AP Photo/Mary AltafferRanked choice voting is on the rise in the United States, with nearly two dozen places now using the system for various offices including, most recently, New York City for its mayoral primary elections. By the end of 2021, more than 20 Utah municipalities will be using this method, which lets voters rank candidates in order of preference. Two cities in Minnesota will also t

  • Yellen again warns Congress on U.S. debt limit as Republicans balk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday again urged Congress to raise the U.S. debt limit through bipartisan action as more Republicans balked at the prospect of raising the federal government's borrowing capability. Yellen, in another notice to U.S. lawmakers, warned of economic harm if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended before the nation's borrowing capability is exhausted in October.

  • Austin, Texas is running out of ICU beds as U.S. daily average of COVID cases tops 100,000 to mark highest level since February

    The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 has driven the daily average of new cases in the U.S. above 100,000 for the first time since February and created a crisis in Austin, Texas, where hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds.

  • ‘Homefront’ Review: An Expressionist Murder Mystery Set in the Wake of World War I

    Stefan Ruzowitzky’s full-blown Expressionist take on the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire uses a gruesome police procedural to delve into the trauma following World War I.

  • Australia expands COVID lockdown over concern virus has spread from Sydney

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia expanded a COVID-19 lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay on Monday, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state. Tamworth, a farming town 414 km (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

  • Hospitals raising alarms as admissions spike; unvaccinated more vulnerable to COVID-19 reinfection, study says. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Half of Americans are now fully vaccinated, with new vaccinations up 44% over two weeks, according to U.S. officials. Latest COVID-19 updates

  • ‘Valentine Roney’ pleads guilty to committing gun crime in Five Points, prosecutor says

    The Columbia man faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

  • Massive bond set for man accused of killing Richmond couple. Not guilty plea entered

    Chris and Gracie Hager were shot to death in front of witnesses.

  • Calling All Detectives: ‘Hit & Run’ Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

    This brand-new Netflix series is like a cross between Taken and Who Killed Sara?...

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Teenagers arrested over 16-year-old’s murder released without charge

    Victim was stabbed to death in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on Thursday