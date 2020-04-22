Florida aquarium breeds coral species. This could help save the world's third-largest reef.

A species of coral reef has been bred in human care for the first time, a breakthrough that scientists in Florida say may help slow the decline of coral reef die-off.

The ridged cactus coral – part of the world's third-largest coral barrier reef system in Florida, or "America's Great Barrier Reef" – reproduced for the first known time in a lab setting at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

The species is one of many corals facing widespread destruction off Florida and in the Caribbean due to disease, said senior coral scientist at the aquarium Keri O'Neil.

O'Neil said the hope is that the coral reproduced at the aquarium can one day be reintroduced into the ocean and reproduce to help stave off extinction.

In preserving coral reefs, maintaining a diversity of species is important, O'Neil said.

"What makes a coral reef unique – all of these different species have slightly different shapes and growth forms and that what makes the coral reef so complex," she said.

The research is part of a larger project in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Corals at increased risk due to the disease outbreak – known as stony coral tissue loss disease – have been taken out of the wild and brought to accredited aquariums primarily to protect them.

It has also given researchers the chance to study corals and their reproduction that they otherwise know little about.

Last August, researchers at the aquarium were able to get Atlantic Ocean coral to reproduce in human care, also a world first.

With the ridged cactus coral, O'Neil said a lot is unknown. She and her team were unsure when exactly it would reproduce and what the offspring would look like. They knew the larvae would likely be released overnight so they designed collectors to catch them they could check each morning.

When O'Neil saw the first one, she said she wasn't even sure it was a larva.

"I saw these sort of eggplant shaped things that were just very slowly moving but changing shapes," she recalled, thinking, " 'Wait, that moves like a coral larva.' "

"I feel silly working with coral for 20 years and being unsure," she added. "But it was that new of a thing. You don't get those moments very often."

O'Neil also noticed a pore that would become the mouth of the coral after it settled. It's those mouths that the larvae come out of when they're born – a process the aquarium captured on video, O'Neil said.

"It's probably quite a stressful process to pop these little babies out of your mouth," she said.

Happy #EarthDay! 🌎 The Florida Aquarium has made history once again! This time becoming the first in the world to reproduce ridged cactus coral in human care. 🌵😮 Until now, the larval release time of this coral had never been recorded. pic.twitter.com/ptniV3UY9V — The Florida Aquarium (@floridaaquarium) April 22, 2020

Since the first larva was collected a few weeks ago, O'Neil said they've counted at least 350 larvae, 36 of which have successfully settled and developed into a little coral polyp, the individual coral organism of which many can create a reef.