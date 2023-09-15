Florida Atlantic University, St. Lucie schools to end Palm Pointe K-8 partnership in 2024

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A longtime partnership between Florida Atlantic University and St. Lucie County schools is ending, as the school district looks for ways to handle growth.

Palm Pointe Educational Research School, created in 2006 as a K-8 charter laboratory school with FAU, will transition to a regular district public school next school year. The move will save the district from building a $65 million K-8 school in the Tradition area, something that is needed to handle growth, school Superintendent Jon Prince told the School Board last month.

Both the School Board and the FAU Board of Trustees have agreed to end the FAU-Treasure Coast University Schools Inc. charter. As a charter lab school, Palm Pointe is considered its own school district. The move will put Palm Pointe under the St. Lucie County school district.

FAU will receive $2.7 million from the FAU-Treasure Coast University Schools fund balance to end the property lease agreement with the district. The money will be used to enhance and grow FAU's other preK-12 programs at AD Henderson University School in Boca Raton and FAU High School in Jupiter, Joel Herbst, assistant dean for the FAU College of Education and superintendent of the FAU School District, told the FAU Board of Trustees last month.

A strategy to deal with growth

St. Lucie County schools is experiencing tremendous growth in the Tradition area. The district already intends to add a high school in the Tradition area by 2025 and another K-8 in 2026.

"(The change) came together really fast, but I'm really excited for the district," Prince said. "I think what it shows is our commitment to working smarter with regards to how we are allocating our resources."

The School Board approved the change Tuesday without discussion. The FAU Board of Trustees approved the change last month, with officials saying the move will allow the Boca Raton-based university to focus efforts on its other charter lab schools in Boca Raton and Jupiter.

Discontinuing the partnership may be the best decision, said Trustee Pablo Paez.

"In retrospect, clearly the decision to expand geographically (in 2006) may not have been the best," Paez said. "Focusing on the strengths we have on the Boca and Jupiter campuses is the right decision. Going forward, as a board, we need to be mindful of these strategic decisions we make in the future. (Expanding) geographically sounds like a great idea, but it stretches the resources throughout the university."

Changing Palm Pointe to a zoned school will save the district transportation costs and shorten bus rides for children, Prince told the board.

Transportation costs are a concern for the district, Prince has said. Last year, the district budgeted $11 million for transportation but spent $25 million, he said.

Will the change affect students?

Current students will be unaffected by the change, deputy superintendent Helen Wild told the School Board last month. Students already at the school, including this year's kindergarten class, can remain at the school through the eighth grade, Wild said.

But next year, students' siblings are not guaranteed admission to the school. That, Port St. Lucie parent Jonathan Gonzalez told the School Board Tuesday, may cause hardships.

"(The change) will extremely affect both of my children's academic success," said Gonzalez, whose older son attends Palm Pointe. His younger son, who starts kindergarten next year, likely will have to attend another school because they are in a different attendance zone, he said.

Gonzalez asked the board to consider allowing siblings of currently enrolled students to continue attending the school. The family may have to decide whether to be late to work as they shuttle two children to different schools "or if my oldest son is going to have to suffer, and we're going to have to pull him out of a school where he has formed a lot of friendships," he said.

Sibling bonds, formed when children attend the same school, are important, Gonzalez said.

"My kids will pay the price of having to attend separate schools and miss out on some of those fundamental bonds in life that truly shape who we grow up to be," Gonzalez said.

All other aspects of the school — including the staff, teachers and curriculum — which already are provided by the district, are expected to remain the same, officials said. Transportation will continue to be provided to students, Wild said.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at colleen.wixon@tcpalm.com.

