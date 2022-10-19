Florida Attorney General: A voter's guide to the 2022 election

Type of Race: Partisan

Who can vote: All registered voters in Florida

What's next: The winner will take office the first Monday in January.

How much does the position pay: $128,972

Campaign coverage

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, right, faces challenger Aramis Ayala.

Candidates

Aramis Ayala

Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Profession: Attorney/professor

Qualifications: A graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Detroit, Ayala served as a public defender and state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

Website: aramisayalafl.com

Former Orange and Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala seeks to be Florida Attorney General

Q: What qualities do you possess that qualifies you to be the attorney general and top law enforcement officer of the State of Florida? In other words, what do you bring to the job?

A: I’m proven. I took on the status quo to build safer, healthier communities. As Florida’s first Black State Attorney I created innovative pre-trial diversion programs, police accountability reforms and initiatives to support victims of domestic violence. My experience, ethics and commitment to justice are second to none. I have always fought for justice.

Q: Is the Attorney General's No. 1 responsibility to represent state government when policies are challenged or to represent and advocate for citizens?

A: As Attorney General, advocating for citizens’ rights, freedoms and security is not only my top priority, it is my only priority. I am the people's lawyer.

Ashley Moody

Party: Republican

Age: 47

Profession: Florida’s 38th Attorney General

Qualifications: Began legal career as business lawyer with Holland & Knight. Joined US Attorney’s Office prosecuting drug, firearm, and fraud offenses. Served over a decade as Circuit Court Judge and currently Florida’s Attorney General.

Website: ashleymoody.com

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody listens as President of the Senate Wilton Simpson presents an opening statement to the Florida Senate during the opening day of the 2022 Florida Legislative Session Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Q: What skills do you possess that makes you an effective leader?

A: As Florida’s Attorney General, I have led our state’s efforts these last four years in combatting human trafficking, tackling the opioid epidemic, and fighting senior fraud. These challenges take a command focus in bringing together all stakeholders to develop and implement short-term and long-term solutions. As Chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, we continue to build on existing state and local partnerships working to combat this horrific practice. We have secured billions for Florida recovery efforts from those responsible for distributing, manufacturing, and marketing deadly opioids, and we’ve created a special team of attorneys and investigators dedicated to stopping senior fraud and abuse.

Q: If elected, what legislation or policy will you advocate while in office?

A: Many issues will continue to be at the forefront – human trafficking, opioid epidemic, senior scams – all while I continue working to support our brave men and women in law enforcement for a stronger, safer Florida. That is why I’m proud to have the endorsement of 97 percent of Florida Sheriffs, along with our first responders, state attorneys, statewide business organizations, seniors, and others. My focus will remain in upholding the rule of law, fighting federal overreach, supporting programs designed to recruit new LEOs, leading efforts to protect Florida consumers, pushing for federal enforcement of public safety immigration laws, and preventing harmful actions of Big Tech.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

