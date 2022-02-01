Florida authorities release chilling dashcam video of shooting on I-95: report

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly open fire during a road-rage shooting in June and authorities from Miami-Dade released chilling new dashcam footage of the incident.

The June 21 incident occurred on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade after it is believed Eric Popper, the man arrested, cut off another driver, WSVN reported. The other driver, who was not identified, tailgated Popper and hand gestures between the two were exchanged.

Local 10 reported that state troopers and Popper's lawyer disagree on what happened next.

Robert Gershman, the 30-year-old's lawyer, told the outlet that the video is proof that his client was shot at first, and he returned fire in self-defense.

"On the video, you can hear and see the other driver shoot his car," Gershman said, pointing out that his client heard the sound prior to shooting.

The driver of the Camry did not have a gun in his vehicle but admitted to throwing a water bottle at Popper’s SUV, investigators said. Popper fired the gun 11 times at the other driver, through his own window and windshield, the WSVN, citing investigators, reported.

Popper pulled off the highway and called law enforcement. He later turned himself into the Florida Highway Patrol, provided the dashcam video, and resigned from his job as a civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach Fire Rescue, WSVN reported.

The video was first obtained by radio host Andy Slater.

Popper was previously arrested in 2012, but his charges were dropped, NBC 6 reported. He now faces two second-degree felony charges for this incident, authorities said.