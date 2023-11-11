Florida Axes Non-Binary Teacher for Using ‘Mx.’ Title

A non-binary Florida teacher has been fired for using the title “Mx.” in violation of a new state law that requires educators to keep the pronoun they had at birth. USA Today reports that documents show the Florida Virtual School insisted the teacher be referred to as “Ms.,” “Mrs.,” or “Miss”—and they refused. The teacher is now filing a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission. “I recognize that FLVS is in a tough position. They have to uphold Florida State law. At the same time, they're committed to upholding the U.S. Constitution,” they said. “Right now, those two things are mutually exclusive.”

