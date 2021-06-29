Florida baby picked as Gerber spokesbaby;' wins $25,000

Associated Press
·1 min read

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A four-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new “spokesbaby" for the Gerber baby food company.

Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, was chosen for the role, and given the title of Chief Growing Officer, after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Company.

For winning, Zane’s family is getting $25,000, free Gerber products for up to a year and a $1,000 wardrobe provided by the company’s baby-clothes line. Zane also will be the company's chief taste tester when it comes to new baby food products, the company said in a news release.

The 11-year-old contest was started because the company receives countless photos from parents who say their babies resemble the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, whose drawing has been used on virtually all Gerber baby food for the past 90 years.

Zane “captivated the judging panel with his cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile that can light up any room," the company said.

