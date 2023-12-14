Florida bank to close branch at high-profile Winter Park intersection

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

BankUnited will close a Winter Park branch at a high-profile intersection.

The Miami Lakes-based bank filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency stating it will close its location at 1121 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park. The filing does not include a closing date.

BankUnited opened the branch in 2019. Representatives with the bank were not immediately available for comment.

Read: ‘Thank you for your patronage’: Hungry Pants closes in SoDo after 4 years

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



