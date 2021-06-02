Florida bans transgender girls from school sports

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on the first day of Pride Month

Florida has become the latest US state this year to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports at public schools.

The state's Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law on Tuesday.

The law says women and girls must play on the teams of the "biological sex" on their birth certificate.

LGBT activists have denounced the move as "discriminatory", with one group vowing to launch a legal challenge.

Mr DeSantis signed the measure on the first day of Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBT community in June.

"We believe that is very important that the integrity of these competitions are preserved," the governor said as he signed the law at a Christian school in Jacksonville city.

"We're gonna go based on biology, not based on ideology when we're doing sports."

The move comes as Republican-led states push back against pro-LGBT policies supported by the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden.

What does the law say?

Florida's law defines an athlete's sex as that stated on official documents at birth.

Called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, the law says sports teams for girls and women "may not be open to students of the male sex".

It's not clear whether all female athletes must now show their birth certificates to be in sports teams.

The law also allows students to take legal action against the school if they feel it has violated the act and "deprived" them "of an athletic opportunity".

Supporters of the bill say transgender female athletes have an unfair advantage, having been designated male at birth but having since transitioned.

But critics say the banning of transgender girls and women from sports is unnecessary and discriminatory.

Story continues

The law will apply to public secondary and high schools, colleges and universities when it comes into effect on 1 July.

What reaction has there been?

Florida state representative Carlos Smith, a Democrat who identifies as Latino and gay, spoke out against the bill, calling it "appalling".

"This fuels transphobia and puts vulnerable kids at risk for no good reason," he wrote on Twitter.

Very proud of all of the trans leaders and allies who came together on short notice to speak out against and condemn @GovRonDeSantis for signing the trans sports ban into law.



When trans kids are under attack, what does Orlando do? 🏳️‍⚧️



Stand up! Fight back!

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/R1m5zxQtDD — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 2, 2021

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group which defends LGBT rights, said it would challenge the measure in court.

"Gov DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are legislating based on a false, discriminatory premise that puts the safety and well-being of transgender children on the line," the president of the group, Alphonso David, said.

"Transgender kids are kids; transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be a part of a team."

We're suing to protect trans kids in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rVE1fbFae2 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 2, 2021

The Florida move comes as pro-equality measures have gained momentum at the national level.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at preventing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

In an attempt to make Mr Biden's executive action more permanent, the US House of Representatives passed the Equality Act - considered the most pro-LGBT bill in US history.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden urged lawmakers in Congress to pass the Equality Act as he issued a proclamation to mark the start of Pride Month.

But without Republican support, the bill is unlikely to be passed by the Senate, the upper chamber.

You may also be interested in: