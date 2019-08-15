No conduct violation for Rep. Matt Gaetz after tweet taunting Michael Cohen, Florida bar says

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida Bar grievance committee found "no probable cause" that a tweet by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz to Michael Cohen earlier this year violated the bar's rules of conduct.

The bar does, however, plan to issue a "letter of advice" to Gaetz.

Francine Walker, a spokeswoman with the Florida Bar, confirmed to the News Journal on Wednesday that the committee that investigated the case found no probable cause to believe that Gaetz violated any of the rules regulating Florida Bar members.

Walker said Gaetz will receive "a letter of advice," though she could not say what is in the letter. She said that generally, a letter of advice from a committee will point out that while there is no probable cause, the committee doesn't condone the behavior in question, and it could caution an attorney from engaging in that behavior in the future.

Gaetz's letter of advice will become public record once it is sent to the congressman.

Gaetz thanked the committee members via Twitter on Wednesday "for their sound judgment."

The Florida Bar has informed me that the Grievance Committee found “No Probable Cause” that I violated the rules of my profession. They are taking no disciplinary action against me & are sending a letter of advice.



I thank the Bar committee members for their sound judgment. 👍 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 14, 2019

In February, Gaetz drew a complaint against his license with the Florida Bar after tweeting to Cohen, the president's former attorney, the day before Cohen was set to testify before Congress.

"Hey @MichaelCohen212," Gaetz tweeted using Cohen's Twitter username. "Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot..."

Gaetz later deleted the tweet and publicly apologized to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter.

"Speaker, I want to get the truth too," Gaetz said on Twitter. "While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry."

Speaker, I want to get the truth too. While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry. https://t.co/Rdbw3sTQJD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 27, 2019

