Florida-based flying car company gets FAA approval. When will they be on the market?

Flying cars might sound like science fiction, but hundreds of startups around the world – including some based in Florida – have been testing flying car technology for years and are almost ready to start selling them.

According to Morgan Stanley Research and Business Insider, the advanced air mobility market (AAM) is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2040.

And Florida could count for a sizable piece of that pie.

One of the companies poised to rise to the forefront of the trillion-dollar, budding industry is based in Florida and recently got a stamp of approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Here’s a little bit about the emerging air mobility market and the company that could make Florida an HQ for flying cars.

How soon will flying cars be available?

In July, the first “flying car,” or electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, was approved by the FAA.

Last month, German eVTOL manufacturer Volocopter brought the technology to the Sunshine State, testing its air taxi at Tampa’s airport.

Like most new technologies (think back to when Tesla first hit the market) the first air taxi models are likely to be too pricey and rare for most people to buy one for their driveway.

But they could be coming soon for some organizations like NASA, the U.S. Air Force, airports and first responders, who will be the first to use air taxis daily and are anticipated to employ them as soon as 2025.

There are hundreds of eVTOL companies pulling in massive amounts of funding from investors and making deals with local governments, airports and transportation planning agencies, but here are a few American companies worth noting:

Alef Aeronautics - San Mateo, California

Doroni Aerospace - Pompano Beach, Florida

Eve Air Mobility - Melbourne, Florida

Joby Aviation - Marina, California

Archer Aviation - Palo Alto, California

Jaunt Air Mobility - Dallas, Texas

Which Florida flying car company was just FAA-approved?

Based near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Doroni Aerospace was founded in 2016 and has since completed more than 50 test flights of its first electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or flying car, at its facilities.

In November, the company received FAA approval when its H1 personal aircraft was cleared to be tested outdoors through a Special Airworthiness Certificate.

The startup has backing for resources like land, facilities and tooling from Space Florida, a state agency that works to preserve Florida's position in the aerospace industry. Doroni is also backed by the city of Pompano Beach and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

"Florida is a big aviation hub, one of the best in the world for aviation maintenance," Doroni's CEO Doron Merdinger told the Herald-Tribune in July. "It feels natural for us here … At this point, we're good in Florida."

How much is the Doroni H1?

The company, unlike most eVTOL manufacturers, is focusing on bringing their aircraft to the general public, intended to make commutes shorter.

Doroni will be taking orders for its H1 personal aircraft in 2024. According to eVTOL News, Merdinger is insisting on pricing the aircraft affordably. Doroni’s Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) ranges from $135,000 to $150,000.

In July, Doroni's first commercially available model was expected to hover between $250,000 and $300,000.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida flying car company earns FAA approval for outdoor test flight