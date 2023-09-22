Florida-based realty company with hundreds of MA clients files for bankruptcy
A controversial real estate company from Florida which is accused of duping thousands of homeowners into signing sales contracts on their homes for a small amount of cash upfront has filed for bankruptcy in 33 states, including Massachusetts.
What the homeowners are really signing for amounts to a 40-year lien on their property, 25 Investigates found.
Earlier this week, Florida’s attorney general asked a judge to freeze the company’s assets.
Boston 25 News has been reporting on MV Realty for nearly a year.
More than 400 Massachusetts homeowners signed contracts with MV Realty, many of whom were elderly and low-income.
MV Realty describes itself as a real estate brokerage in Delray Beach that operates in 33 states, according to its website. The company advertises its Homeowner Benefit Program as an “innovative approach” that “offers a great way to receive quick cash without taking out a loan, paying interest, or having monthly payments.”
Massachusetts property records show dozens of homeowners have signed agreements with MV Realty since 2021.
Since Boston 25 and its Cox Media Group sister-stations launched a joint investigation, six state attorneys general have taken legal action, and 16 states, have enacted new legislation targeting the company’s controversial contracts and liens.
In March, a Massachusetts superior court judge issued a preliminary injunction that effectively blocks MV Realty from doing any business in the Bay State. However, many clients are still bound by the agreements.
