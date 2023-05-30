Florida beach shooting - live: Nine victims shot at Miami’s Hollywood Beach in Memorial Day mass shooting
At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.
The incident, which saw a 15-year-old victim among the wounded, took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening, according to CBS Miami.
“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.
Witnesses posted online that the shooting took place outside Nicks Bar & Grill at around 7pm ET.
People seen running from scene of shooting on live camera
02:10 , Graeme Massie
Mayor issues statement on shooting
02:03 , Graeme Massie
Mayor Josh Levy took to Facebook to issue a statement on the shooting.
Police warn people to stay away from area where shots were fired
02:01 , Graeme Massie
01:55 , Graeme Massie
01:54 , Graeme Massie
