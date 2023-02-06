Florida to begin session on Disney district, migrant flights

6
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
·3 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will meet Monday to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program, key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his expected White House run.

Republican leaders of the statehouse, in coordination with DeSantis, have ordered the Legislature to convene in a special session to restructure the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.

Lawmakers will also consider a proposal to create a state department focused on migrant relocations, a move that comes after the governor flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in protest of federal border policy.

The session continues a focus by DeSantis focus on social issues including sexual orientation, gender and immigration as the Republican governor exploits national political fissures on his path to a potential 2024 presidential run.

The meeting is the latest development in a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the company’s criticism of a law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age appropriate.

The governor, in going after Disney, displayed a willingness to penalize one of the state’s biggest employers and political donors, reinforcing the combative leadership style that has propelled him to national political stardom and appeals to conservative primary voters.

Lawmakers are expected to create a program to transport immigrants who are in the country illegally to another state if they’ve already been processed by the federal government and if the migrants volunteer.

DeSantis had already used part of a $12 million fund, paid for by taxpayers, to fly about 50 South American migrants from Texas to the Massachusetts resort island of Martha’s Vineyard, bringing widespread condemnation.

Another proposal to be taken up during the session would make it clear the statewide prosecutor has authority to prosecute election fraud in federal and state races.

DeSantis, with statehouse backing, created an election police unit last year to investigate fraud and other crimes to satisfy what has become an important issue to conservative voters following the 2020 election. Some charges resulting from investigations by the election police force have been dropped because of jurisdiction issues.

The squabble between DeSantis and Disney began last year, when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the “Don't Say Gay” education legislation and said it would pause political donations in the state and support organizations working to oppose the law.

DeSantis and other Republicans moved quickly to criticize the company, calling it a purveyor of “woke” ideologies that are inappropriate for children.

At DeSantis' request, the GOP-dominated statehouse in April approved legislation to eliminate Disney's Reedy Creek government by June 2023, beginning a closely watched process that would determine the structure of government that controls the company’s sprawling property.

The creation of the Reedy Creek district was instrumental in Disney’s decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Having a separate government allows the company to provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land.

The special session will also adjust language in current laws addressing endorsement deals for college athletes.

Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it doesn’t allow people affiliated with universities to help secure endorsement deals. The proposal would lift that provision to make Florida more competitive with other states that don’t have the restriction.

Lawmakers will also consider a bill to provide more relief money for Hurricane Ian and Nicole recovery efforts.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney a focus of Florida special legislative session

    State lawmakers are getting ready for a special session to kick off in Tallahassee on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has laid out several issues, including changes to Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

  • Florida lawmakers to discuss Reedy Creek Improvement District at special session

    Florida lawmakers to discuss Reedy Creek Improvement District at special session

  • Analysis-China's military has shown growing interest in high-altitude balloons

    As China and the United States tussle over what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. territory, dozens of Chinese documents point to surging interest in using balloon technology for military purposes. China's foreign ministry has repeatedly described the balloon the drifted over the United States as an errant scientific craft, but Chinese military researchers have recently argued in publicly available papers that such aircraft should be further developed and deployed in specific missions. One paper published last April by researchers in a People's Liberation Army (PLA) institute focused on "special aircraft" said that one of the useful military applications of balloons was to test enemy air defences.

  • Video: Florida lawmakers to address Disney’s Reedy Creek, migration impact during special session

    State lawmakers are in Tallahassee Monday for the start of a special session.

  • Modi Comes Under India Opposition Fire Over Adani Links

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament was adjourned for a third day as the opposition sought to draw attention to what they describe as the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani ahead of national elections due next year. Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chi

  • US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

    The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is considering allocating millions of dollars in state funds to similar anti-abortion centers that persuade people to bring their pregnancies to term by offering free pregnancy tests and sonograms, as well as counseling and parenting classes taught by volunteers. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year and gave control of abortion policy to the states, it led to bans and restrictions in some states, and executive orders and laws protecting access in others. Supporters say the effort shows abortion opponents are addressing families' social and financial needs.

  • Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments

    Pakistan's media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site. Under Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death, although the country has yet to carry out capital punishment for blasphemy. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority says it blocked Wikipedia because a 48-hour deadline to remove the content was ignored, according to a spokesperson.

  • US skiers to don climate change-themed race suits at worlds

    Looking cool is just the tip of the iceberg for Mikaela Shiffrin, Travis Ganong and the rest of the U.S. ski team when they debut new race suits at the world championships. The Americans will wear the suits throughout the world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start Monday with a women’s Alpine combined race and end Feb. 19. “Although a race suit is not solving climate change, it is a move to continue the conversation and show that U.S Ski & Snowboard and its athletes are committed to being a part of the future,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, the president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

  • Idaho victim's family challenges Bryan Kohberger's gag order

    The attorney for University of Idaho stabbing victim Kaylee Goncalves's family has filed an appeal of a Latah County judge's gag order regarding the case against her suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger.

  • Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks, Including Meta

    "The U.S. equity market remains undervalued, albeit much less undervalued than at the beginning of the year," he wrote in a commentary. As of Jan. 31, a composite of the 700-plus stocks listed on U.S. exchanges and covered by Morningstar indicated the market was 10% undervalued. "However, while we view the broad markets as undervalued for long-term investors, in the short term, we think the easy returns are behind us," Sekera said.

  • Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group. Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

  • Will Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (WEST) Continue Its Strong Track Record?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Inside look at the drive-thru of the future working to make the fast-food experience more efficient

    You might have noticed a lot of restaurants that went drive-thru only during the pandemic never re-opened their indoor seating.

  • Constance Marten: Runaway couple and baby ‘camping wild in Sussex and running out of cash’

    Police urge couple to turn themselves in after a month on the run

  • Apple’s Latest iPhones Sell at Rare $100-Plus Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of more than $100 in China, an unusually steep price cut just months after launch that suggests dwindling demand for even its highest-end devices.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownDell to Cut About 6,6

  • National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold

    The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold. VVIP is buying the National Examiner and another tabloid, the Globe, from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed. In December 2018 the parent company of publications including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president.

  • Pope urges end to ethnic hatred at open-air mass in South Sudan

    Pope Francis appealed Sunday to the people of South Sudan to lay down their "weapons of hatred" at an open-air mass on the final day of his pilgrimage to a country blighted by violence and poverty.Large crowds of ecstatic worshippers streamed into the John Garang Mausoleum in the capital Juba to see the 86-year-old pontiff, who has made peace and reconciliation the theme of his three-day trip to the world's newest nation."Let us lay down the weapons of hatred and revenge... Let us overcome the dislikes and aversions that over time have become chronic and risk pitting tribes and ethnic groups against one another," he said in his homily.People waved national flags and sang "Welcome holy father to South Sudan" as the Argentine pontiff moved through the crowds in his popemobile before delivering the mass to an audience local authorities put at around 70,000.Francis is on the first papal visit to the largely Christian country since it achieved independence from mainly Muslim Sudan in 2011 and plunged into a civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.Despite a peace deal signed in 2018 between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar, many of its conditions remain unmet and violence continues to roil the country, driving people from their homes into displacement camps.- Hope for change -The wheelchair-bound pontiff, who himself tried to broker peace during the civil war, has received a rapturous welcome throughout his visit."I came to see the pope bring change to the country. For many years we've been at war, but we need peace. We want the pope to pray for us," said James Agiu, 24.He was among the many who stayed overnight to join the mass at the John Garang mausoleum -- built in honour of South Sudan's rebel hero who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2005."I arrived last night. I've been waiting here. All night, sitting and waiting," Agiu said, laughing. "After he goes, I sleep."On Saturday, Francis met victims of the civil war, who were brought to Juba from various camps, and urged the government to resume the peace process and restore "dignity" to the millions affected by conflict.With 2.2 million internally displaced people (IDPs), and another two million outside the country, South Sudan is witness to the worst refugee crisis in Africa.- 'A new start' -"I have been suffering in my life. That is why I'm here, so the pope can bless me and my family," said 32-year-old Josephine James at Sunday's mass."Ever since he arrived, people have been happy. I am very happy."The papal visit has been closely followed in the devoutly Christian country of 12 million people, where church leaders played a key role in protecting civilians during the push for independence and the 2013-18 ethnic conflict.He made a pointed speech on Friday telling the country's leaders they need to make "a new start" toward reconciliation and end the greed and power struggles tearing the nation apart."Future generations will either venerate your names or cancel their memory, based on what you now do," he told an audience that included Kiir and Machar. "No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence."- War crimes -The pope had promised in 2019 to travel to South Sudan, when he hosted Kiir and Machar at a Vatican retreat and asked them to respect the ceasefire.In scenes that reverberated in South Sudan, Francis knelt and kissed the feet of two foes whose personal armies had been accused of horrific war crimes.But four years later, the oil-rich country remains mired in intractable conflict, compounded by poverty, hunger and natural disasters.In a sign of the challenges, at least 21 people were killed in a cattle raid on the eve of Francis's visit in what local authorities termed a reprisal attack in Central Equatoria state.The pope's stop in South Sudan followed a four-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, another resource-rich country plagued by persistent conflict and also often overlooked by the world.The trip -- Francis's fifth to Africa -- was initially scheduled for 2022 but had to be postponed because of problems with the pope's knee.np-txw/fb

  • Sayreville survives trauma because 'it’s the people’s community'

    Sayreville has again crash-landed into the national media spotlight, a notoriety that few of its 45,000 residents want to embrace.

  • Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing

    Elizabeth Genna Suarez, a former Palm Beach County firefighter, worked for the Piper's Angels Foundation, which helps cystic fibrosis patients.

  • Twitter sued over $1.9 million invoice that advisory firm Innisfree M&A claims went unpaid

    Innisfree M&A claimed in the suit that Twitter failed to pay $1.9 million for services performed prior to Elon Musk's acquisition. Innisfree also said it has not heard from Twitter since December.