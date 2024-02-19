This is Florida’s best bakery, according to Yelp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are in the mood for a sweet treat, you may want to check out Florida’s best bakery.

Yelp reached out to its “Elite Squad” for the groups’ opinions on where the best bakery is in every state.

In Florida, foodies will have to travel to Miami to get a taste of the state’s “best bakery.”

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop & Cafe topped all Florida bakeries and has a 4.4 rating with 1,290 reviews.

These Florida beaches are ranked among Lonely Planet’s top 100 in the world

Reviewers said the bakery is known for its pies, with many recommending the chocolate peanut butter pie and the key lime pie.

Along with its pies, the bakery offers cakes, cheesecakes and cookies.

The bakery has three locations in South Florida: Wynwood, Coconut Grove and Fort Lauderdale.

To check out more of the top bakeries in America, visit Yelp.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.