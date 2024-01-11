Florida bill aims to protect people who kill bears on their property

A plan to allow people to kill bears on their property without a permit is one step closer to reality.

The sponsor of the Florida Senate bill says it’s not about bear hunting, but about self-defense.

An environment and natural resources committee passed the bill with a five to two vote.

The proposal still needs approval from two more committees before it can go to the full Senate.

A similar bill in the House is also moving forward.

