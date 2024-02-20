Florida bill would allow judges to more easily hold criminal defendants without bail

Prosecutors in Florida are pushing to reduce the requirements for keeping someone in jail before trial, a move that defense attorneys say could force more people into the state’s already overcrowded jails.

A Senate bill, filed just last week, would allow a judge to order pretrial detention based only on hearsay if a defendant is accused of a list of “dangerous crimes," including murder and carjacking. Hearsay is secondhand information generally not allowed at trial.

Tallahassee-area State Attorney Jack Campbell said the bill – “Pretrial Detention Hearings” (SPB 7068) – would prevent traumatizing victims from having to testify so soon after an arrest.

“They might have just left the hospital, still be trying to come to grips on whether they even want to go through the criminal justice system,” Campbell told lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing.

But criminal defense attorneys who spoke against the bill in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice said an expansion of pretrial detention would cause more people to take plea deals just to get out of jail.

“Your trial is months away, you haven't seen your kids in months, you haven't seen your family in months, your job is maybe not going to be held for you, but you're being held, still presumed innocent on a charge where you haven't had your day in court,” said Aaron Wayt, a representative of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys (FACDL).

“Sometimes a tactic from the prosecutor's office is to offer you a reduced plea to get you out of jail, get you on probation, if you just accept this. And sometimes, unfortunately, people are forced to take those pleas just to get out of jail,” he added.

Florida law, just updated last year, now requires a prosecutor to ask the judge to send a defendant to jail without bail if they are charged with a capital felony (death penalty case), a life felony (requiring life imprisonment if found guilty) or a first-degree felony.

In that same bill (HB 1627), the Florida Legislature made it mandatory for state attorneys who seek pretrial detention hearings to require them within five days of the first appearance, usually the day after the arrest.

This Senate bill, which cleared the committee Tuesday, would allow a judge to issue pretrial detention orders solely based on hearsay for the first-degree felonies listed under “dangerous crimes,” like kidnapping, sexual battery, carjacking, child abuse, abuse of an elderly person, and others.

Live testimony from witnesses, including victims, is sometimes used to determine whether to hold someone without bail pending trial, and hearsay would allow the state to provide more information for the “court to make the best decision” without making a victim testify, Campbell said.

“We've got to trust our judges, and sometimes that needs to be able to be done on hearsay evidence,” he told lawmakers.

The Senate bill is in response to a House measure (HB 7067), sponsored by Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, a former prosecutor who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the 6th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission for Pasco and Pinellas counties.

His bill, which passed the House last week, goes even further and allows judges to order pretrial detention for all crimes listed on the “dangerous crimes" list, which includes misdemeanors, solely on hearsay.

Jacques, who filed the bill Feb. 8, argued on the House floor the legislation was created for the public’s safety and the rule, which is the responsibility of The Florida Bar, has “not caught up” with the law that was passed last session.

“We’re moving the process along,” Jacques said.

Pretrial detention is determined by the Florida Supreme Court in conjunction with The Florida Bar – not the Legislature, Wayt said.

Both Jacques' and the Senate's bills were filed in the last few weeks of session, which has left criminal defense lawyers scrambling. This year's session is scheduled to end March 8.

Another late-filed bill that also popped up within the past week includes a major elections overhaul that reduces the number of mail-in ballot drop-off boxes for the 2024 election.

“Prosecutors want to change the rule to widen the net to put more people behind bars before they get their day in court,” Wayt said. “This is the Legislature's response to the urgency, perhaps a false sense of urgency, from the elected prosecutors around the state."

