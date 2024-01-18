Florida bill that would ban Pride flags from government buildings moves forward

Florida lawmakers have voted to move forward with a bill that would effectively ban Pride flags from government buildings and schools.

HB 901 says that "a governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represent a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint."

The proposal, introduced by Florida state Republicans Rep. David Borrero of Sweetwater and Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County, was approved Wednesday in a 9-5 vote along party lines in the Republican-led House's subcommittee on constitutional rights, rule of law and government operations. It's now in the State Affairs Committee.

Hundreds of LGBTQ residents and their supporters rallied and waved a 700-foot Pride flag in Sarasota, Florida on Feb. 27, 2022 in opposition to the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Legislators comment on HB 901

The bill's supporters say the bill doesn't affect flags being flown at homes and other private places, and is intended to counter "indoctrination," especially in schools.

“This is something that literally is bringing us back to the focus of education and not indoctrination,” said Republican Rep. Doug Bankson, who represents Apopka, according to the News Service.

Bill co-sponsor Fine said that he doesn't want "a Hamas flag flying in this (subcommittee) room."

“I don’t want the Black Lives Matter flag flying in this room, and I don’t want the 'Trump for president' flag flying in this room," he said, according to the News Service. "They’re not appropriate in this room, they’re not appropriate in our schools, they’re not appropriate in our government buildings.”

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine speaks at a protest over vaccine mandates in Palm Bay, Florida on October 2021.

The bill has drawn opposition from the LGBTQ community, who point to other anti-LGBTQ laws passed by the Legislature, according to reporting by the News Service of Florida. They argue that it amounts to intolerance.

“The problem with this bill is, in addition to the constitutional issues, that it fosters the same kind of intolerance that breeds the violence that makes our communities unsafe,” said Rep. Dotie Joseph, a North Miami Beach Democrat, the News Service reported. “And how it does that is by, instead of fostering tolerance, we focus on intolerance for culture wars.”

St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross said: “I think we should be fostering communities of inclusion, and I think this bill is moving us backwards and not forwards.

19 bills aimed at LGBTQ community filed ahead of 2024 session

As previously reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, at least 19 bills either targeting transgender people specifically and potentially LGBTQ+ people in general were filed before the start of the session on Jan. 9, 2024.

Here are some of those bills:

HB 1233: Biological Sex – Filed by Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, the bill seeks to ban legal recognition of transgender identities in the state and require biological sex affidavits for all Floridians getting new or renewed driver's licenses.

HB 599/SB 1382: Gender Identity Employment Practices – Introduced by Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, and Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, the bill extends "Don't Say Gay" laws prohibiting preferred pronouns and sexual orientation trainings to employers.

HB 1135/SB 1238: Lewd or Lascivious Grooming – The bills from Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, R-Montverde, Rep. Doug Bankson, R-Apopka, and Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, create the crime of "lewd or lascivious grooming" and make it a second-degree felony. The bills define grooming as a person "preparing or encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity through overtly sexually themed communication with the child." Citing the fact that in Florida just being openly gay has been equated to grooming, critics are concerned the bills could be weaponized if they become law.

SB 1780: Defamation, False Light, and Unauthorized Publication of Name or Likenesses – This bill, filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, would declare practically all accusations of homophobia, transphobia, or discrimination against LGBTQ+ people to be "defamation per se" and leave the accuser liable for damages of at least $35,000. It contains numerous ways to protect people from being accused, regardless of their public statements, and help them seek damages.

Contributing: Jim Saunders, NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida House bill limiting flags with 'political viewpoint' approved