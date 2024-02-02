Florida bill HB 1551 would allow Florida State Guard to activate in other states

When news began circulating that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was bringing back the Florida State Guard (FSG) in 2022, many claimed he was creating his own "personal militia."

Since its revival, the guard has only been activated twice: Once in December when heavy rainfall, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes were expected and weeks later when similar conditions threatened the state again.

However, DeSantis has now announced plans to activate 1,000 National Guard and FSG members to support Texas in placing razor wire along its southern border despite a Supreme Court ruling that the federal government had the authority to remove it.

'Inflection point': Gov. Ron DeSantis sends Florida National, State Guard to Texas

Analysis of the bill that allowed for the revival of the FSG concluded that the FSG could only operate "within the jurisdiction as considered necessary by the Governor," leaving many pondering the legality of the move.

A new bill, HB 1551, is now moving through the House to give DeSantis definitive authority to send the FSG to support other states. Here's what to know.

What is the Florida State Guard?

The Florida State Guard is a state-funded group that focuses on the needs of Florida at the discretion of the governor. It partners with the Florida National Guard and other agencies to help rapidly respond and ensure communities are provided with humanitarian assistance and disaster response when needed.

The agency's purpose is to:

Preserve the public peace.

Execute the laws of the state.

Enhance domestic security.

Respond to terrorist threats or attacks.

Protect and defend the people of Florida from threats to public safety.

Respond to an emergency.

The FSG was created subject to an appropriation in the General Appropriations Act of 2022, which distributed $10 million from the General Revenue Fund for the group.

Florida State Guard vs. Florida National Guard

The Florida State Guard is different from the Florida National Guard in that the state agency cannot be mobilized for federal service and is not funded by the federal government, according to Military Times.

"The Florida State Guard is able to stay longer at the scene of a disaster ... allowing the National Guard to return to other duties. The two forces complement each other."

All training programs for the Florida State Guard are required to be at least equivalent to the training requirements of the Florida National Guard.

What's happening at Texas border: Supreme Court says feds can remove barriers in Texas meant to block migrants

Can the Florida State Guard be legally sent to other states?

While more than a dozen other states have sent members of their state national guard to Texas since 2021, the waters begin to get murky when considering the legality of sending a state militia group.

Florida HB 1285, the bill that was used to revive the FSG, states that it "shall be used exclusively within the state, or to provide support to other states," but staff analysis of the bill wrote that "defense forces," which the FSG falls under, are for use "exclusively within the jurisdiction as considered necessary by the Governor or chief executive of such jurisdiction."

The Florida Legislature is now trying to clear up any confusion by introducing HB 1551, which would remove the requirement that the FSG can be used exclusively within the state.

More specifically, it removes language from the creation of the section of the Florida State Guard Act that provides the FSG may only be used exclusively within the state and clarifies the ability of the FSG to provide support to other states under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The bill also expands the governor's ability to activate the FSG by allowing activation:

During a declared state of emergency when the FLNG is not in active federal service.

During periods of civil unrest.

At any other time deemed necessary and appropriate.

This isn't the first time Florida has sent National Guard to Texas

DeSantis sent members of the Florida National Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to Texas since 2021.

During those three years, the FHP has allegedly intercepted 150,000 people crossing the border illegally, the Florida National Guard has helped staff observation points, patrols and assisted with fencing and barriers, FDLE has helped arrest people who entered the country illegally and FWC has deployed hundreds of officers, more than 500 four-wheel vehicles and 24 vessels to patrol the border along the Rio Grande.

Contributor: Cheryl McCloud - USA Today Network-Florida

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Can DeSantis legally send the Florida State Guard to other states?