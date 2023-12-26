Florida bill HB 901 could ban Pride flags from being flown on government property

A newly proposed Florida bill could bar government buildings, including public schools and universities, from displaying the pride flag under a similar premise to the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law.

Florida State Rep. David Borrero filed the bill, HB 901, on Dec. 18. If passed, the bill would prohibit governmental entities from erecting or displaying certain flags and requiring those entities to remain neutral in certain circumstances.

Those circumstances include representing a political viewpoint on anything politically partisan, racial, relating to sexual orientation and gender or political ideological views.

'Don't Say Gay' in workplaces: Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law could be coming to workplaces next

HB 901 came after Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the "Don't Say Gay" to apply from grades K-12 rather than K-3. Another newly proposed bill, HB 599, looks to expand the law again to prohibit government employees or contractors from being required to use their colleagues' preferred pronouns.

The bill further prohibits employees from being penalized on the "basis of deeply held religious or biology-based beliefs." It makes it unlawful to require employees to undergo training regarding sexual and gender identity and expression.

Here's what to know about HB 901.

Overview of Florida's HB 901

Florida's HB 901 is a short, two-page bill that essentially does what its summary explains. Here's a breakdown:

HB 901 applies to governmental entities, which the bill defines as a governmental agency, a local government or another unit of a local government, including public schools, public colleges and public universities.

Governmental entities are barred from erecting a flag representing a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a political partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology viewpoint.

The bill requires that governmental entities remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.

HB 901 does not prevent a private individual from expressing private speech, viewpoints or their ability to exercise rights protected by the First Amendment.

The bill would allow governmental entities to display or erect a flag required or authorized by general law.

If passed, HB 901 would go into effect on July 1, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pride flags in Florida could be banned from government property