Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls' teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRENDAN FARRINGTON
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender women and girls couldn't play on girls' and women's school sports teams under a bill passed by a Florida House committee on Wednesday.

The bill, called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, would require that anyone participating in girls' and women's sports at the K-12 and college level be biologically eligible to do so. If challenged, they would have to get confirmation from a health care provider that they are female. That could include a doctor examining their genitals.

"The act is pro-women and pro-girls and only acknowledges the biological differences between men and women," said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, the bill's sponsor.

But Democrats slammed the proposal, calling it discriminatory against transgender girls and women.

Republicans in Congress and more than 20 state legislatures are pushing for similar bans, though supporters, including Tuck, largely haven’t been able to cite examples of transgender students’ participation causing problems.

The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill, with all “no” votes cast by Democrats. The measure is based on an Idaho law that has been blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit challenging its legality proceeds.

Tuck used Allyson Felix as an example. Felix is the only woman to win six track and field gold medals in the Olympics.

“Allyson Felix is the fastest woman in the world... but yet the personal best in the 400 meters can be beaten by hundreds of high school boys,” Tuck said. “If we allow biological males to compete in athletic events against biological females, we may never see another Allyson Felix again.”

Democrats who opposed the bill said there wasn't an existing problem in Florida, and Tuck acknowledged she was unaware of any disputes about transgender students participating in female athletics.

Democratic Rep. Marie Paule Woodson said the bill is a dangerous piece of legislation that could lead to an attack on a group that is already vulnerable.

“Transgender have been ridiculed, they have been bullied, they are hated by so many, and if we're talking about love — loving each other — it should not be based on condition of who you are,” Woodson said. “This bill will only marginalize and demonize the transgender community.”

Conservatives lawmakers across the nation are responding to an executive order by Democratic President Joe Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere, which he signed the day he took office. Mississippi became the first state this year to enact such a ban when the state's governor signed it into law last week.

The Florida bill has two more committee stops in the House. A similar Senate bill hasn't received its first hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • SC lawmakers toss out bill that would ban trans athletes from women’s sports

    The bill was part of a nationwide effort to ban transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports.

  • Senate Democrats plead with Biden to erase student debt with executive order

    Democrats in both chambers of Congress have been renewing calls for Biden to make student loan debt forgiveness a top priority.

  • Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

    A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official.

  • Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang 'hurt' by Grammys tribute

    The late guitarist's son expressed disappointment at the tribute his father was given in the In Memoriam segment.

  • Police Searching for Suspect Who Punched, Yelled Slurs at Asian Man in NYC

    The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News. The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St.  According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face.

  • Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response

    Lawmakers expressed frustration Tuesday with how slowly improvements are being made to criminal investigation at Fort Hood, Texas, where rates of violent crime and sexual assaults are particularly high. “We can and we will do better," Maj. Gen. Donna Martin told the House Armed Services subcommittee on military personnel.

  • Megan Rapinoe: Wearing USWNT jersey about equal pay, fans, future players — not US Soccer

    Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.

  • Biden sees critical need to maintain Good Friday agreement for Northern Ireland

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday underscored his strong commitment to the landmark 1998 Good Friday peace agreement and the need to maintain the political and economic stability of Northern Ireland. "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."

  • Panthers have limited options at corner. Signing any of these free agents could help

    Carolina has only three cornerbacks on the roster as free agency officially begins Wednesday.

  • Covid-19: Brazil to get fourth health minister since pandemic began

    Marcelo Queiroga, a doctor, is to replace Eduardo Pazuello, an army officer with no medical training.

  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

    At least 16 of the more than 50 countries allowed to use the vaccine have issued temporary bans.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Piers Morgan's outburst about Meghan on Good Morning Britain is Ofcom's most complained about TV moment

    Piers Morgan's on-air comments about the Duchess of Sussex on ITV's Good Morning Britain has become Ofcom's most complained about moment in TV history. The broadcasting watchdog has released figures that show more than 57,000 people, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, lodged a complaint following Morgan's comments about Meghan and her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The number of complaints now stands at 57,121, which surpasses the previously most-protested moment in TV history when 44,500 complaints were made regarding Jade Goodey and Danielle Lloyd's treatment of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Big Brother in 2007. An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began." The spokesperson added that the investigation into the issue is ongoing. In response to Meghan's headline-making interview, Morgan said on-air: "I’m sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report. "The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal family I think is contemptible." The TV presenter stood down after six years on Good Morning Britain following his remarks that he did not believe what the duchess had told Oprah, which included comments Meghan made about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts. Morgan, well-known for being outspoken, had stormed off set following an on-air row about his coverage of the interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford, who criticised Morgan for "continuing to trash" the duchess.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • Ohio's attorney general is suing the Biden administration over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill

    Attorney General Dave Yost's lawsuit says the bill's restrictions on how $350 billion in state and local aid can be spent are "unconstitutional."

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachJudge dismisses 2 jurors in Chauvin trial over their reactions to George Floyd family settlementChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.