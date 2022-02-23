Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of shooting deputy: report

A Florida Blue Alert was issued on Floridian phones late Tuesday night in response to the manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot a deputy on the panhandle.

At around 11:30 p.m., phones in the Sunshine State received an alert for Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, last seen in Perry, who is suspected of having shot a Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miedema could be traveling in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with a dark-colored convertible top and FL license plate Y78TKU.

FDLE is urging the public not to approach Miedema if they see him.

The FDLE began issuing Blue Alerts last year, which are issued when an officer or deputy has been reported as a disappearance, assaulted, or killed, and public cooperation is required.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com