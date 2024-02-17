Florida Blue hosting free health event this week, and everyone is invited

The Jacksonville Florida Blue Center is hosting a free special event and everyone in the community is invited.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Blue Concierge is a suite of personalized services available at all Florida Blue Centers. To celebrate the first anniversary of the Blue Concierge offerings, the Jacksonville Florida Blue Center is hosting this self-care event Monday, February 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Center.

Attendees will enjoy chair massages, an interactive bath salt activity and learn more about the “Beyond the Stress Ball” care program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The dedicated Center team will be available to discuss the variety of services at Florida Blue Centers across the state.

Participants will also receive Blue Concierge giveaways.

RSVP by clicking this link

· Enjoy relaxing chair massages

· Create a custom bath salt bundle

· Meet the dedicated Florida Blue Center team

· Take a free Personal Health Assessment

· Learn more about “Beyond the Stress Ball Program”

· Free giveaways including books, custom-crafted organic tea, mug, essential oils, and more!

Click here to learn more about the Florida Blue Center nearest you.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.