Florida Board of Education chairman Tom Grady found not guilty of federal waterway violations

A 12-person jury found the chairman of the Florida Board of Education not guilty Thursday in federal court following allegations he obstructed navigable waters in the Florida Keys.

Naples attorney Tom Grady, a former state legislator representing part of Collier County, pleaded not guilty in October. The case went to trial in late November.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez filed charges in September claiming Grady excavated and modified federal waters off Islamorada in April 2017 without proper clearance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Grady, following the not guilty verdict, wrote in an email to the Daily News his initial reaction was pride in America.

"'Liberty and justice for all' means something," Grady wrote. "Truths are stubborn things and this very diverse jury (men, women, Black, white, Hispanic, Democrat, Republican) chose not to punish me for work done by a licensed contractor with permits obtained as much as 8 years ago, or let the government put me in jail for an alleged permit violation ..."

From left to right: Todd Yoder, Margot Moss, David Oscar Markus of the Markus/Moss law firm and Florida Board of Education chairman Tom Grady outside the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida in Key West after a jury found Grady not guilty of federal waterways violation on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2021.

In January 2014, Grady through a separate business, began applications with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to build a dock and two boat lifts at a waterfront residence, court documents say. The U.S. government argued that the work needed federal permits.

Gonzalez claimed the work violated the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, which prohibits building any bridge, dam, dike or causeway over navigable waters that are subject to tides and have been used for interstate or foreign commerce without federal approval.

The charges against Grady carried a maximum penalty of one year in prison, according to court documents.

"These charges were so weak that we never even called a witness to testify — not one," Grady wrote. "The government of the USA took three days to prove its case and proved nothing — because there was no crime."

David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Todd Yoder of Miami-based Markus/Moss PLLC law firm represented Grady at trial.

Grady was relieved following the not guilty verdict, Oscar Markus wrote in an email.

“No one can understand how stressful and excruciating it is to be charged with a federal crime,” he wrote. “Even though Tom was innocent, the risk of going to trial was enormous — his liberty and his livelihood were on the line. He had the courage to take on the powerful government, which few folks have.”

Local news: Neighbor files second lawsuit over proposed Naples Beach Club redevelopment project

The legal team, in a news release, said Grady and the contractor hired for the work both believed they had all the proper permits.

“This prosecution never should have been brought. It was a politically-motivated persecution, as well as a complete waste of judicial resources and taxpayer dollars,” the legal team wrote in the release. “We expected more from our government. We are extremely grateful to the jury for doing the right thing. Our jury system still works.”

An official with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Contractor Randy Culmer, the government’s final witness, explained during cross-examination he believed he had all proper permits before work began, Oscar Markus wrote.

“Our defense was that Tom always acted in good faith,” Oscar Markus wrote. “There was no evidence to the contrary.”

Oscar Markus wrote that the case sets precedent for similar navigable water cases.

“This statute was passed in 1899, but there are only a handful of cases that have gone to trial in the country’s history,” he wrote. “This is one such example and will hopefully show that these cases are more appropriately resolved in the civil arena, not criminal cases.”

Karl Schneider is a Naples Daily News reporter. You can reach him at kschneider@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @karlstartswithk

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tom Grady, Florida Board of Education chairman, found not guilty in federal court