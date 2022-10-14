Florida bodybuilder accused of murdering ex-wife, burning her body

A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been charged with killing his ex-wife after authorities discovered human remains inside a 50-gallon barrel on his property, which “reeked of decaying flesh,” according to court documents.

Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitor, is facing counts including first-degree premeditated murder, illegally cremating a body, drug possession and violating federal firearms law.

He’s accused of killing and then cremating his former spouse, Katie Baunach, who was last seen dropping off her two children at a friend’s home on Sept. 29, according to court documents obtained by NBC on Thursday.

Katie told her friend she would return after she picked up some belongings from the home she shared with Ian. She never returned though, and was reported missing the following morning.

Her disappearance came shortly after she told the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office that Ian had physically abused one of her kids. As a result she was granted an injunction for domestic violence against him on behalf of the child, the complaint said.

On Sept. 30, authorities arrived at the Baunachs’ home, where they discovered Katie’s car with her purse still inside. Authorities later returned with a search warrant and “discovered evidence that a homicide had occurred there,” the complaint reads. They also found a “large number of steroids” at the residence and arrested Ian on 13 counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

Investigators combed through the property over the course of four days. Officials treated Ian’s car and the walls of the home with luminol, which turned up evidence of blood. Officers also uncovered “signs of a physical struggle” in a hallway between the home’s garage and foyer, according to court documents.

On Oct. 1, human remains were discovered on the property, including “the fragments of a human mandible with an intact tooth in a fresh burn pile,” the complaint said.

Story continues

Authorities also discovered a blue 50-gallon barrel near the burn pile, “which reeked of decaying flesh,” the filing said. Inside, they found additional human bone fragment. It was later determined the remains belonged to 39-year-old Katie.

During a subsequent interview with authorities, Ian told officers he did not believe they found blood in his car and denied his ex-wife was missing. He did however admit “to being angry that Katie Baunach filed for and received a domestic violence injunction against him,” the complaint said.

Ian was charged Monday with first-degree murder, as well as destruction/concealment of physical evidence, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, cremation of a dead body 48 hours after death and failure to report a death to the medical examiner.

He is being held without bail in the Hendry County Jail.