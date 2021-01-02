A Florida-bound boat with 20 aboard went missing. The Coast Guard’s search has ended

Howard Cohen

The first sign something was wrong came Tuesday when Bahamian authorities reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Southeast Division to alert them that 20 people aboard a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel had gone missing. The passengers were in the oft-cited Bermuda Triangle.

The group, yet to be identified, was last known to have left Bimini on Monday en route to Lake Worth, the Coast Guard learned. They should have arrived that day.

But something went wrong somewhere in the waters between the Bahamas and South Florida — an area that encompasses the mythical section of the Atlantic oft-dubbed the Bermuda Triangle or Devil’s Triangle, unofficially bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico and covering about 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida, according to the History Channel.

Details on the Coast Guard search

The search area for a missing crew of 20 aboard a 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini to Lake Worth on Dec. 28, 2020, encompassed about 17,000 square miles of the Atlantic for about 84 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The search area for a missing crew of 20 aboard a 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini to Lake Worth on Dec. 28, 2020, encompassed about 17,000 square miles of the Atlantic for about 84 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

On Friday, after searching for about 84 hours and more than 17,000 square miles — roughly double the size of Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said — rescuers that included Air Station crews from Miami and Clearwater suspended their search.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” Capt. Stephen V. Burdian of the Seventh District said in a statement. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on the crew of the Mako Cuddy Cabin or its whereabouts is asked to contact the District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

Jose Hernandez, U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Petty Officer First Class, told CBS12 News that rough waters and the limited information they had on the boaters proved especially challenging during the search and rescue operation.

“The hardest thing is that the longer it takes to find somebody, they longer they can be drifting,” Hernandez told the station.

In addition to an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Miami and a C-130 Hercules aircrew from Clearwater and the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard cutters Robert Yered and Margaret Norvel, as well as the Royal Bahamas Defence Force surface units and Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association air assets and Patrick Air Force Base air asset were in on the search.

Legend of the Bermuda Triangle

Though the Bermuda Triangle has been made fanciful through movies, TV documentaries, novels and pop songs after the mysterious disappearance of dozens of ships and airplanes over the years, experts have long maintained “these mysterious disappearances do not occur more frequently in that stretch of the Atlantic than in other well-traveled sections of the ocean,” the History Channel said.

Still, theories abound: Pirates. Space aliens. Even explanations grounded in science but without evidence like “oceanic flatulence —methane gas erupting from ocean sediments — and disruptions in geomagnetic lines of flux,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard contend that there are no supernatural explanations for disasters at sea. Their experience suggests that the combined forces of nature and human fallibility outdo even the most incredulous science fiction,” according to NOAA.

The agency also notes that no official maps exist that delineate the boundaries of the Bermuda Triangle and that the U. S. Board of Geographic Names does not recognize the Bermuda Triangle as an official name, either.

Latest Stories

  • Veteran Republican criticizes Trump and suggests US may need new party for ‘moderate conservatives’

    Former Maine senator also compared Trump’s congressional backers to circus elephants under his control

  • Judge rejects GOP lawsuit against Pence

    U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle on Friday night tossed out a lawsuit filed against Vice President Mike Pence by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) and other Republicans that sought to broaden the vice president's authority to reject electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6 when he oversees the Electoral College certification.Pence's role in the process, as laid out in an 1887 law governing presidential election certification, is considered ceremonial; he has the responsibility of opening, announcing, and tallying the results. The plaintiffs, however, are hoping he takes on an expanded role to invalidate them as part of a longshot, last-ditch effort to overturn the presidential election.Kernodle, who was appointed by President Trump, dismissed the case because he found that Gohmert and his fellow plaintiffs lacked a sufficient legal stake to justify the lawsuit. Kernodle's ruling comes a day after a Justice Department attorney representing Pence requested the lawsuit be rejected. Gohmert has said his lawyers will appeal. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 4 predictions for 2021 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • Teachers demand that all schools stay closed

    Teaching unions have demanded the closure of every school in the country after Gavin Williamson caved in to pressure to shut all primaries in London. The Education Secretary was forced into a U-turn after councils threatened legal action over his decision to keep some schools in the capital open. The move raises the prospect that pupils in other areas could also be kept at home, as a leading union insisted that "what is right for London is right for the rest of the country". Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the Government had corrected "an obviously nonsensical position", adding that ministers must "do their duty" by closing all primary and secondary schools to contain the virus. The union is holding an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the "chaos which is engulfing our schools". It left the Government's policy on school reopenings in tatters just two days after Mr Williamson had resisted pressure from Cabinet colleagues to close schools on a region-by-region basis. The development comes after government scientific advisers warned that the spread of the new strain of coronavirus was unlikely to be halted if schools reopened, while an Imperial College study published on Friday said it may not be possible to "control transmission" if children go back to classes as planned. There were fresh warnings on Friday night that the closure of schools to all but vulnerable children and the children of key workers will prove disastrous for students' education, with new questions about whether exams will go ahead as planned later in the year.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.-- Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • From abuse of power to abuse of electoral process: How impeachment taught us little but Trump’s puppet-mastery of the GOP

    History won’t remember Mitt Romney’s lone vote to convict the president so much as  every other Republican voting to acquit

  • New York restaurant loses liquor license after 'Covid conga line' party

    Video captured dancing, mask-less Republicans partying at Il Bacco in Queens.

  • Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner

    The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

  • Fauci not in favor of expanding gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert, told CNN on Friday that he would "not be in favor" of delaying second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to increase the amount of people who can receive their first injection.The United Kingdom announced a plan this week that involves stretching the wait time between the first and second shots of the two coronavirus vaccines authorized in the country, including the Pfizer jab, up to 12 weeks. The thinking is that doing so will give more people at least partial protection until production ramps up.But the trials for Pfizer and Moderna included a three and four week gap, respectively, which means data is only available for that time frame, and Fauci wants the U.S. to stick to what it is known with more certainty rather than follow the U.K.'s lead. Read more at The Guardian and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 4 predictions for 2021 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • Texas county official suspect in defacing old ‘Negroes’ sign

    Controversy over a segregation-era “Negroes” sign in a Texas courthouse has taken an unusual turn after a top county official was identified as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the historical sign being vandalized. The sign in a courthouse in Waxahachie, a city of 36,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas, drew attention in November when a Black constable spoke out over being moved to a shared office near it. That issue was resolved amicably when Ellis County Judge Todd Little gave Constable Curtis Polk Jr. another office.

  • Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration

    Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nation's pandemic response said on Saturday. The government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on a new declaration, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and leaders from three neighbouring prefectures. "The national government and the three governors shared the view that the situation in the Tokyo area is getting more severe such that an emergency declaration may be necessary," Nishimura said.

  • Al-Qaeda affiliate claims bomb attack on Russian base

    An Al-Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack against a Russian base in northeast Syria, in what is believed to be their first operation outside of the northwest of the country. Two men had parked an explosives-laden pickup truck outside the military base in the Tal Salman area, north of Raqqa, before fleeing, said UK-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR). “It’s the first such direct attack against a Russian base in northeast Syria,” said SOHR’s Rami Abdel Rahman. Hurras al-Din released a statement on social media claiming responsibility for the attack. The group very rarely operates outside of Idlib, the last rebel bastion in the country, and has not been publicly claiming or advertising operations since it suffered losses in summer clashes with another al-Qaeda offshoot in Idlib, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS). According to Aymenn J Al-Tamimi, an independent analyst focusing on jihadist groups, the attack is believed to be Hurras al-Din’s first venture outside of northwest Syria and an attempt to “maintain relevance with the idea of continuing the jihad in Syria.” Insurgent attacks in this area are most commonly associated with the Islamic State Group. Russia has repeatedly accused rebels in Idlib of attacking its Hmeimim airbase with drones, which in the southwest of the country is far closer to Idlib than Tal Salman. Car bomb attacks are much rarer. There was no immediate report of the incident by Russian forces. SOHR said it caused injuries, but did not give an exact number. The attack was in part of a broader area that is controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) but is overseen by the Russians as part of several deals broked with rebel backer Turkey to stop their incursion into the Kurdish northeast of the country. The base targetted is south of Ain Issa, which is in the midst of near daily clashes between the Kurdish-led forces and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, with Moscow pushing for the town to be handed over to Bashar al Assad’s regime forces. Moscow joined Syria’s war as Assad’s main ally in 2015 with its air force heavily backing Syrian regime forces.

  • Appeals court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed

    Lisa Montgomery's lawyers have argued their client suffers from serious mental illnesses.

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.