Florida-bound man arrested after FBI agents say they found an explosive in his suitcase

A man who purchased a plane ticket to Orlando was arrested Monday night after authorities say they found an explosive inside his checked luggage at an airport in Pennsylvania.

The FBI arrested Marc Muffley, 40, without incident at his Lansford, Pennsylvania, residence, a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson told the Miami Herald. The Pennsylvania man, who was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, remained in custody Wednesday night.

Muffley had checked in a rolling suitcase Monday at the Allegiant Air counter at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. A baggage tag was affixed to the suitcase bearing his name, the complaint said.

An airport alarm alerted the presence of suspicious items inside a suitcase prior to it being loaded into the cargo hold of the aircraft, the complaint said.

Transportation Safety Administration workers conducted a physical inspection locating a circular compound, approximately 3 inches in diameter, wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap hidden in the baggage lining.

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested at his Lansford, PA home on Feb. 27, 2023.

FBI agents then X-rayed the suitcase, noticing a granular type of powder consistent with a commercial grade firework. Inside the baggage, they also observed a “quick fuse,” used to ignite explosives rapidly, and a “hobby fuse,” known to burn slower. The suitcase also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape, agents said.

According to the FBI agents, the types of powder found are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.

Security cameras captured Muffley being dropped off at the airport at around 10:45 a.m. Monday before TSA agents discovered the explosive, the FBI says. Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system about an hour later requesting he report to the airport’s security desk. Five minutes after he was paged, agents say, security cameras captured him leaving the airport.

Muffley is facing charges of possessing an explosive in an airport, and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft. His probable cause and detention hearing will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He will be attending via video conference.

Miami Herald staff reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.