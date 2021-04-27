Florida boy, 3, shot and killed at his birthday party; suspect at large

Biba Adams
·3 min read

The shooting, outside a short-term rental, happened shortly after 8pm Saturday. A neighbor heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

Three-year-old Elijah LaFrance was shot and killed at his own birthday party in Golden Glades, Florida on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police said the boy and an unidentified 21-year-old woman were shot at the gathering. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Elijah LaFrance was shot and killed at his own third birthday party in Golden Glades, Florida on Saturday night. (Miami-Dade Police)
Elijah LaFrance was shot and killed at his own third birthday party in Golden Glades, Florida on Saturday night. (Miami-Dade Police)

According to NBC 6 South Florida, the shooting happened near the exterior of a short-term rental shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots outside the home.

“A barrage of gunfire went on for a good 30 seconds, at least 40 or 50 probably,” Kevin Golden said. “I saw a car right here at the end of my driveway. There was an individual outside of the car with an assault rifle firing in this direction, of course.”

Read More: White Virginia woman tells Black neighbor ‘you’re not the right color’ in dispute

Officials in Miami-Dade County used social media to express their condolences and desire for justice.

“Last night a three-year-old was shot & killed at a birthday party,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Sunday. “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”

“Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance,” Miami-Dade Police officials tweeted. “We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads.”

There is currently a reward of $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of young Elijah’s killer.

Read More: Rick Santorum says ‘there was nothing here’ before US, dismisses Native culture

The murder of the little boy has justifiably upset the community.

“It’s us killing us. We have to make a stand,” Susan Kennedy, a member of the community, told NBC 6. “We are responsible. We went wrong. What did we do wrong to kill our kids? When are we gonna matter to us? Our babies are dying.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Florida boy, 3, shot and killed at his birthday party; suspect at large appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • Here are the 11 most talked-about moments from the 2021 Oscars

    From Youn Yuh-jung's flirtations with Brad Pitt to Glenn Close twerking, we rounded up the most talked-about moments at the 2021 Oscars.

  • Thousands demonstrate in Chad against military transition

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Thousands of people protested and two people were killed in Chad Tuesday in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed last week. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Chad's capital, N’Djamena, and there were also demonstrations in other parts of the nation.

  • Egypt officials: 9 men executed for 2013 attack on police

    Egyptian authorities Monday executed nine men convicted of murder in an attack on a police station in 2013, security officials and a rights lawyer said. The nine men were found guilty of attacking a police station in the town of Kerdasa close to the pyramids at Giza in 2013 in the aftermath of the military’s ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, according to the officials. Egypt was one of four Middle Eastern countries topping the global list of executioners in 2020, according to Amnesty International.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • ‘He’s bland’: Republicans struggle to find line of attack that sticks to Biden

    It was a problem that plagued the GOP during the 2020 presidential election, and party leaders say they’re still grappling with it.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • 10 Things in Politics: This brash GOP rep. voted to impeach Trump

    And fully vaccinated American tourists will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer.

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Study falsely claiming face masks are harmful, ineffective is not linked to Stanford

    A mask study in Medical Hypotheses links its author to Stanford; the university said he isn't affiliated. Further the study pushes debunked theories.

  • 7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

    Seven former Carolina Panther players reached a surprising consensus when polled about the team’s first-round draft pick.

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Pink supermoon lights up dawn skies

    Skygazers were treated to a glimpse of a "pink supermoon" as the celestial event lit up the dawn skies across the globe. But those who missed the rare event will still be able to see the Earth's natural satellite on Tuesday evening as it appears bigger and brighter than usual. The full moon in April is also known as the "pink moon" as it is named after pink flowers, known as phlox, which bloom in the springtime. It is also a supermoon because the full moon will occur when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.