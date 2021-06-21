Florida boy scouts discover human remains during cleanup of city building’s crawlspace

(WEAR/Screengrab)

A group of Florida Boy Scouts discovered human remains as they carried out a cleanup.

Authorities say the youngsters made the grizzly discovery in a crawl space under a building in Pensacola, Florida.

Pensacola Police have now launched an investigation into the Saturday find.

“Local Boy Scouts were conducting a cleanup in and around the building as an Eagle Scout project” when the remains were discovered, said officials.

“Investigators contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office, who concluded that the bones found were human.

“The University of West Florida Department of Anthropology is also assisting in the investigation.”

Authorities say that the historical building is owned by the city and has been used for years by civic groups, including the Boy Scouts.