Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' storm as Hurricane Idalia closes in: Live updates

DEBARY, Fla . − Idalia grew to hurricane strength Tuesday morning, a treacherous tropical cyclone plowing past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico and poised to intensify as it drives a potentially deadly storm surge toward the Big Bend area of Florida's west coast.

"Rapid intensification is likely through landfall," National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake said in an update. "Idalia is forecast to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday."

Idalia, steering winds of 80 mph, was centered about 320 miles southwest of Tampa and headed toward the coast early Tuesday. A hurricane warning was issued along hundreds of miles of Florida coastline.

Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at Florida-based WeatherTiger, said Idalia will likely bring "catastrophic surge" to much of the west-central Florida and Big Bend coastline and a core of destructive winds to parts of North Florida. Idalia could become just the second Category 3 or higher hurricane − winds exceeding 110 mph − to make landfall there in the past 170 years, he said.

An emotional Christine Willis, a Fort Myers Beach resident, prepares to leave the beach in anticipation of the approach of Idalia on Aug. 28, 2023.

Developments:

∎ Idalia was heading north at 14 mph early Tuesday and could gain power and speed as it curves to the north-northeast late Tuesday and Wednesday.

∎ The center of Idalia was forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

∎ Idalia could still be a hurricane when it crosses into Georgia.

Storm surge as high as 12 feet; evacuations orders in 22 counties

Idalia was forecast to make landfall overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday as a major hurricane with sustained winds near 120 mph. Storm surge − a sudden rise in water levels along beaches and into inland waterways − as high as 12 feet could slam the coast south of Florida’s Big Bend near the eventual point of landfall. Storm surge of at least 2-3 feet was possible along the state's entire west coast, depending on how Idalia's landfall coincides with full moon high tides. A storm surge of 4-7 feet could occur in Tampa Bay, the hurricane center warned.

At least 22 of Florida’s 67 counties have evacuation orders in place and schools have closed in many counties as the state’s residents prepare for high winds and potential flash flooding.

Up to 18 inches of rain, tornadoes possible

Rainfall of 4-8 inches is forecast along portions of the state's west coast and Panhandle, as well as along the path of the storm through Southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas, with isolated amounts up to 12 inches near where Idalia makes landfall, the National Weather Service said. AccuWeather said isolated areas could see 16 inches.

Cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, are likely to observe a few inches of rain as Idalia moves along the Carolina coasts before gradually curving northeastward over the Atlantic Ocean, AccuWeather said.

"Tornadoes can also occur to the east of the center of the circulation as it moves across Florida," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

