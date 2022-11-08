Florida braces for possible hurricane
Millions along Florida's Atlantic coast are bracing for what could be a rare November hurricane -- the first since 1985. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking the storm.
Millions along Florida's Atlantic coast are bracing for what could be a rare November hurricane -- the first since 1985. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking the storm.
As Hurricane Ian nears, here is a look at conditions in the Volusia and Flagler area. Considerable flooding impacts are possible later this week.
Most of the eastern coast of Florida is under a Hurricane Warning.
Tropical storm warning issued for Florida’s east coast
Black Adam made $18.5 million at the U.S. box office in its third weekend in theaters
One reviewer said it leads to an "instant better skin tone."
The FOX 35 Storm Team has the latest on Subtropical Storm Nicole that could make landfall in Florida as a hurricane.
Bill Belichick comments on his decision to bench Cole Strange
Head coach Jimbo Fishers' Monday Press Conference: Week 11 quotes
After Kathy Griffin's ban, Elon Musk said Twitter handles impersonating someone will be suspended without warning if owners don't clearly label the account as a parody.
Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach.
MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), will likely grow into a hurricane on Wednesday around the Bahamas before making U.S. landfall along Florida's east coast north of Miami on Wednesday night or early Thursday, forecasters said.
David William Lloyd Thomas is jailed after breaching a ban on keeping dogs.
Nicole is not Ian. It won’t suddenly blow up. But every hurricane is unhappy in its own way, and Nicole’s size and strength will result in broad impacts.
And she completed the look with grey lipstick.
The Browns have their right guard back this week in Wyatt Teller, but it did not come without sacrifice.
The homophobic former soccer star also declared homosexuality “damage to the mind,” warns gay visitors to “accept our rules.”
Charles Booker has been defeated in his U.S. Senate race in Kentucky against incumbent Sen. Rand Paul. Booker was aiming […] The post Charles Booker loses bid to make US Senate history in Kentucky appeared first on TheGrio.
The woman, who has not been named, grew tumors 12 separate times. Five of those times, the tumors turned into cancer.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing's zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months. In a reminder of the continuing health crisis slowing China's return to global aviation, organisers of Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai had urged attendees to arrive three days early because of COVID-19 precautions. Even then, some were blocked from joining day one because they had visited a Beijing district that had positive cases last week, three attendees told Reuters.
After four years of treatment, my beloved husband Martin Baker, a journalist and novelist, last week died of prostate cancer aged 64.