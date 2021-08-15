Florida braces for tropical storms, foot of rain as Fred, Grace roll closer

City workers load sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami.

A tropical storm watch was in effect Sunday for most of the Florida Panhandle as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim for the coast and Tropical Storm Grace threatened to follow suit later in the week.

Fred could blast parts of the panhandle with up to a foot of rain and possibly tornadoes by Tuesday night, the National Weather Service warned.

"Indications point towards Grace tracking slightly farther to the north compared to Fred, so places like the U.S. ... could endure greater impacts compared to Fred," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty warned.

Fred was centered 390 miles south-southeast of Pensacola early Sunday, driving sustained winds of nearly 40 mph and creeping toward the coast at about 8 mph. The storm stretched out for more than 100 miles. On the forecast track, the system was expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico through Monday before moving inland along the northern U.S. Gulf coast Monday night or early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Fred was expected to re-develop into a tropical storm later Sund, with gradual strengthening expected until it makes landfall. Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 23 of Florida's 67 counties. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said authorities in her state were also monitoring the storm and encouraged residents to be "weather aware."

"Fred’s current projected path includes Alabama," she said. "We are keeping a close eye on this storm as the forecast develops and will be ready to act from the state level if needed."

Fred roared through the Caribbean as a tropical storm earlier in the week before weakening to a depression as it rolled over the Dominican Republic and Haiti, knocking out power to some 400,000 homes and businesses before Haiti was then rocked by a massive earthquake.

The flooding forced authorities in the Dominican to shut down part of an aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

As Fred continues its march, Tropical Storm Grace also was sweeping across the Caribbean with sustained winds also around 40 mph. The storm was forecast to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today and the Dominican Republic and Haiti sometime Monday. Some areas could be swamped with up to 10 inches of rain.

The storm would intensify problems in Haiti, which remains in turmoil from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake early Saturday that crumbled buildings, killed more than 300 people and sent hundreds more to hospitals.

Douty said Grace could slam parts of the Southeast U.S. with heavy rains and strong winds by week's end if it maintains its organization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical storms Fred, Grace roar through Caribbean, eye Florida