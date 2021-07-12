Florida breaks manatee death record in first six months of 2021

·2 min read
A manatee
Marine biologists have blamed the spike in deaths on the loss of seagrass in Florida's waters

A record number of manatees have died this year in the US state of Florida, primarily from starvation, wildlife authorities say.

At least 841 of the marine mammals died in waters near the eastern state between 1 January and 2 July.

That breaks the previous record set in 2013, when 830 manatees died after exposure to harmful algae.

This year biologists say seagrass beds manatees rely on for food are dying out because of rising water pollution.

They say the main issue is the increasing waste contamination of Florida's waterways, which triggers the accumulation of algae and the loss of seagrass.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said most of the deaths had happened during the colder months, when manatees migrated to the Indian River Lagoon, where most seagrass had died.

As temperatures warmed and the animals dispersed along the Atlantic coast, boat strikes became a leading cause of death last month, official data show.

At least 63 manatees, also known as sea cows, have been struck and killed by boats so far this year.

Boat strikes "continue to be recognised as a concern for the population", the research institute said.

A chat showing the annual number of manatee deaths in Florida since 2016
A chat showing the annual number of manatee deaths in Florida since 2016

The federal government changed the status of the manatee from endangered to threatened in 2017, but conservationists say greater protection is again needed.

The manatee is a large, slow-moving mammal which has become an unofficial mascot for Florida. About 6,300 manatees currently live in Florida waters, according to the government.

In recent months, marine biologists and lawmakers in Florida have been paying close attention to the deaths of manatees.

In March, wildlife officials declared an Unusual Mortality Event, which allows the federal government to investigate the cause of the deaths in partnership with the state.

Last month a coalition of environmental groups and local businesses urged Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to address the manatee crisis.

But state environment officials said such an order was unnecessary because they already had the necessary resources.

You may also be interested in:

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida breaks annual manatee death record in first 6 months

    More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds

  • The rise of the anti-"woke" Democrat

    A growing number of Democrats are ringing the alarm that their party sounds — and acts — too judgmental, too sensitive, too "woke" to large swaths of America. Why it matters: These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTop Democrats confide that they

  • Joe Pepitone suing Hall of Fame for return of famed bat

    Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. In an 11-page lawsuit filed this week in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.”

  • Jazmine Sullivan reacts to Barack Obama adding her song to his 2021 summer playlist

    Jazmine Sullivan is over the moon after learning former President Barack Obama is a fan of her music. The Philadelphia […] The post Jazmine Sullivan reacts to Barack Obama adding her song to his 2021 summer playlist appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cannes Report Day 6: Sean Penn Trashes Trump, ‘Compartment No. 6’ Surprises

    The sixth day of the Cannes Film Festival was relatively uneventful, until “Flag Day” director Sean Penn decided to rail against Donald Trump in his press conference for the film. The conference followed the film’s premiere, which stars his daughter Dylan Penn, and received mediocre reviews from viewers, with some calling the drama as “forgettable as they come.” In Sunday’s trend roundup of the festival, grey hair seems to be making a comeback on the red carpet, and Twitter users are applauding

  • Pop Punk Has Made Its Way Back Into the Fashion Scene—Here's Why

    Let that teen angst loose.

  • US heatwave: Wildfires rage in western states as temperatures soar

    Tributes are paid to two firefighters who died in a plane crash while responding to a blaze in Arizona.

  • Education secretary hits the road to tour schools preparing to reopen

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is taking a cross-country tour to visit schools and community colleges preparing for full reopenings this fall, Axios has learned.Why it matters: School closings and remote learning were big flashpoints throughout the pandemic. The administration wants to tout the American Rescue Plan, which is pumping at least $122 billion into learning and student and teacher safety, and the trip follows new guidance from the CDC urging full reopenings.Stay on top of the late

  • ‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Is at His Melancholic Best in This Strange, Sad Porcine Drama

    Nicolas Cage isn’t just an actor; he’s a state of mind. Having transcended meme status with evocative performances in director-driven genre fare like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space,” the Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society in writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.” His return isn’t a happy […]

  • Dodgers tie record with eight homers and hit two grand slams in 22-1 rout of Arizona

    The Dodgers matched a franchise record by hitting eight home runs and an L.A. team record by scoring 22 runs in a rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • COVID-19 cases rise to alarming numbers

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said unvaccinated people should be concerned.

  • Israel announced on Sunday that it will start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for at-risk adults

    The country will start offering a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to adults with weakened immune systems, but it is still considering a public rollout.

  • A Wildfire Is Pushing California Toward the Brink of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- A wildfire raging uncontrollably across southern Oregon has knocked out three electrical lines so critical to the stability of grids in the western U.S. that California has warned of rotating blackouts and Nevada faced a power emergency.The fast-moving Bootleg fire crippled a key transmission system known as the California Oregon Intertie that the Golden State has depended on for years for electricity imports.Making matters worse: The takedown of the intertie has had a knock-on ef

  • GOP won't jump for bipartisan families bill despite White House batting eyelids

    Republican lawmakers will not meet President Joe Biden at the negotiating table to broker a bipartisan "human infrastructure" agreement despite explicit signaling from the White House on the issue, multiple Senate GOP offices tell the Washington Examiner.

  • Covid Australia: 'Graphic' vaccine advert sparks backlash

    Critics say the clip of a woman gasping for air is unfair to young people who can't get a vaccine yet.

  • Heat wave engulfs the West as Death Valley hits 130 degrees

    About 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings or advisories as a heat wave sweeps the Western United States, bringing more record-high temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Why it matters: The heat wave comes after some regions in the Pacific Northwest saw temperature records shattered last month, with the same "heat dome" weather pattern that is engulfing the West now. Human-caused climate change has exacerbated the frequency, severity and intensity of th

  • Spike Lee Transfixed by Soccer and Salma Hayek Honored at Kering Women in Motion Dinner in Cannes

    Cannes Film Festival delegates attending a dinner hosted by luxury goods firm Kering kept their eye on the ball during one of the annual bash’s most memorable editions to date. The late-evening Women in Motion event on Sunday (July 11) at the impeccably decorated Le Place de la Castre coincided with the UEFA Euro Championship […]

  • Michigan man sentenced to 5 years in attack on Black teen with a bike lock

    Lee Mouat assaulted Devin Freelon, Jr. and his friends because he didn't like that they were using a public beach, prosecutors said.

  • Indians Offload Gold Heirlooms as Virus Deepens Financial Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Fernandes, a 50-year-old waiter in India, last year took out a loan using his gold as collateral to pay for his children’s education after losing his job on a cruise liner. This year, he is selling his gold jewelry to meet expenses, after failed attempts at starting a home business and finding another job.“A gold loan is after all a debt that I am taking on,” he said from his hometown in the coastal state of Goa. “Selling my jewelry means I am not obligated to pay someone bac

  • Debbie Matenopoulos Teases Potential Return to The View After Meghan McCain Announces Exit: 'Never Say Never'

    Debbie Matenopoulos was one of the original co-hosts of the hit talk show alongside Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Joy Behar when it premiered in 1997