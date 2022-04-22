Florida bride, caterer accused of serving cannabis-laced food at wedding

A Florida bride and a caterer have been charged with serving food containing cannabis to unsuspecting guests at a February wedding, according to officials.

The bride, 42, and caterer, 31, were arrested this week and charged with violations of an anti-tampering law and delivery of cannabis, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department and court records.

County firefighters and deputies responded to the event at a clubhouse in Longwood on the night of Feb. 19 after guests reported getting sick or feeling strange, according to law enforcement affidavits filed in the case.

A wedding guest is taken to a waiting ambulance. (Seminole Sheriff)

Some people felt so ill they went to the hospital, where they tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Guests reported feeling heavily drugged and said they had not been warned, according to a detective’s affidavit. One guest said he had trouble operating a cell phone, and another thought she might die, the sheriff’s detective wrote.

One guest the next day told an investigator that on the day of the weeding she felt stoned and asked the bride if cannabis was in the food, and the bride said “yes” and smiled, according to the affidavit.

Food collected at the scene later tested positive for THC, the document says.

A lawyer for the caterer listed in court records did not return a request for comment Thursday night. An attorney for the bride declined to comment to NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando.

Longwood is a city about 12 miles northeast of Orlando.