Florida building collapse: Fifth body found in survivor hunt

·4 min read

The death toll has risen to five after the collapse of an apartment block in Florida, authorities say.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number unaccounted for has now dropped to 156, with three more of the recovered bodies identified.

"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," she told reporters.

Part of the building collapsed early in the morning on Thursday while many residents slept.

As yet the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

But an engineer's report from 2018 was made public on Saturday, which highlighted "a major error" in the original design of the seafront Champlain Towers. It said the fault prevented water draining away from the base of the building.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he had offered "assistance as needed" to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue," he posted.

Teams have been using machines, drones and specially trained dogs in their efforts to find survivors. Rescue efforts were briefly hampered on Saturday after a fire broke out underneath the rubble.

The missing include people from Israel and Latin America, according to reports. Paraguay's foreign ministry said six of its nationals had been registered as missing, including relatives of the country's first lady.

Local officials have provided families with hotel rooms and food as they wait for news about their loved ones.

What issues did the 2018 report raise?

The engineer, Frank Morabito, said the lack of proper drainage was "a systemic issue" that stemmed from a flaw "in the development of the original contract documents".

He flagged what he called "major structural damage" to the concrete platform beneath the swimming pool deck.

A man prays in front of a missing persons wall near a collapsed apartment block in Miami, Florida, June 2021
More than 150 people remain unaccounted for after the building collapse

"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas," he wrote. "Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially."

The engineer also referred to "abundant cracking… of columns, beams and walls" in the garage.

His report didn't suggest the 40-year-old building was at any imminent risk of collapse but he urged that the concrete repairs be carried out in "a timely fashion".

It is unclear if the problems highlighted contributed to the structural failure. Champlain Towers had been due to undergo a multi-million dollar refurbishment this year.

Morabito Consultants later issued a statement on Twitter, confirming they had written the report in 2018.

"At the time of the building collapse, roof repairs were underway, but concrete restoration had not yet begun," the statement said. The firm does not perform any construction work but said it was brought in by the condominium association in June 2020 to prepare a repair and restoration plan.

Governor DeSantis has promised that authorities will find out what happened saying "anybody affected by this directly wants that answer".

What happened to the building?

The building contained 136 apartments and 55 of them collapsed early on Thursday, leaving piles of debris.

Resident Barry Cohen was in bed in a section of the building that survived when the collapse happened. "It sounded like thunder, and my wife and I, we went out on the balcony; it looked like a bomb had exploded," he told the BBC.

"When we opened the door, there was no building there, it was just a pile of rubble," he said.

Eyewitnesses described hearing what sounded like thunder before seeing a huge cloud of dust in the aftermath of the collapse.

Miami map
Miami map

A full investigation into the collapse is set to begin after the rescue mission.

As the building has stood since 1980, it was due its standard 40-year review. It was undergoing its "recertification" process and required repairs, officials said.

A study from researchers at Florida International University published last year found that the building had been sinking at a rate of two millimetres per year in the 1990s, which may have affected the building structurally.

But the author has cautioned that the study was just a snapshot in time. The building was constructed on reclaimed wetland, which experts say is always of concern as the land underneath can compact over time, leading to shifts.

On the sinking, the author of the study, Prof Shimon Wdowinski, told the Miami Herald newspaper: "We've seen much higher than that, but it stood out because most of the area was stable and showed no subsidence."

Prof Wdowinski said the research was not meant to suggest certainty about the latest incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First pandemic era cruise ship set to sail out of Florida

    The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the start of the pandemic will set sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday evening with nearly all vaccinated passengers aboard, AP reports. The big picture: Celebrity Edge, operated by Celebrity Cruises, has a 40% passenger capacity and 99% of passengers on board are vaccinated against COVID-19, surpassing the 95% requirement set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Miami-area condo collapse: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts continue

    Workers continue to sift through the rubble in Surfside, Fla., hoping to find survivors.

  • Miami building collapse: No more survivors found overnight as fire hinders rescue efforts

    There has been no update to the number of survivors from the Miami building collapse overnight on Friday, officials said. Rescue teams were still working to locate 159 unaccounted for people after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building fell on Thursday. One problem impacting the search efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse.

  • Biden walks back implied veto threat on infrastructure deal

    President Biden sought Saturday to walk back his earlier statements on a bipartisan infrastructure deal after indicating Thursday he would not sign the bill unless Congress passed a separate measure that included additional domestic priorities.The big picture: Biden's earlier remarks — that the two packages needed to move in “tandem” and “if they don’t come, I’m not signing. Real simple” — triggered a scramble among aides, who sought to quell concerns over the future of the bipartisan agreement,

  • Five dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time

    Searchers worked early on Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity. The death toll rose to five on Saturday after emergency workers found a victim in their methodical search of the site in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during an evening news briefing. "Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," Levine Cava said.

  • 4 of 5 victims killed in the Florida collapse have been identified

    The four victims identified are: Stacie Fang, 54, Antonio Lozano, 83, Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.

  • Suspect captured days after shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head, police say

    Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group, the city's police chief said.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 5, additional remains found

    The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, residential building collapse has risen to five, officials said. A body was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing Saturday evening. Additionally, search and rescue crews found "some human remains," the mayor said.

  • Vanished in the night: A look at the people missing in the condo collapse near Miami Beach

    They came here to share in the sea, in sand.

  • Lawmakers Eye Tax Credit in Bipartisan Affordable Housing Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers is proposing to boost U.S. affordable housing by 2 million units over the next decade by expanding a key tax credit as part of President Joe Biden’s agenda on jobs and the economy.The Affordable Housing Improvement Act of 2021, spearheaded by Representatives Suzan DelBene and Jackie Walorski, would permanently increase tax-credit allocations to states, allow states to fund more projects by easing bond-funding requirements and expand subsidies for un

  • Florida State Senator Shares Footage From Surfside Collapse Site

    At least four people died and 159 were unaccounted for after a condo partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, June 24.About 55 of the 136 units at Champlain Towers, a 12-story beachfront condo, collapsed early on Thursday morning, officials said, potentially trapping dozens of residents underneath the rubble.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a press conference on Friday morning that three more bodies were recovered from the rubble overnight, bringing the total confirmed fatality count to four.Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo shared video from the scene on Friday. Heavy machinery was brought in to assist with the search. Credit: Jason Pizzo via Storyful

  • More than 150 people are missing after condo collapse. Here’s where that number comes from

    There are at least five dead and more than 150 people missing as rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors.

  • Rescuers pull 5th body from Florida condo rubble, 156 people missing

    The death toll from the Surfside, Florida, building collapse has risen to five after rescue workers pulled another body from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said Saturday.The latest: 156 people remained unaccounted for, Levine Cava said. Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified four of the people who'd lost their lives in the tragedy at the 12-story Champlain Towers South as Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano

  • Colombia offers reward after presidential helicopter shooting

    President Iván Duque's helicopter was shot at as he flew near the Venezuelan border on Friday.

  • LAX: Man jumps from plane after trying to access cockpit

    The man, who fled via the emergency slide, was detained on the taxiway at Los Angeles Airport.

  • Covid-19: Crowds flee Dhaka ahead of strict Bangladesh lockdown

    Cases of Covid-19 in Bangladesh have surged since May, largely because of the Delta variant.

  • Taliban continues offensive in Afghanistan as U.S. troops near complete withdrawal

    The Taliban is expanding its control over Afghanistan as U.S. troops are set to withdraw completely by mid-July. The rise of the militant group is stoking fears of an all-out civil war in the region. Charlie D’Agata has more.

  • Officials say they're still hopeful they'll find survivors in the rubble of collapsed Florida condo building

    "We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Friday.

  • Senate Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is planning an event to publicize adverse vaccine experiences

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, announced plans Friday to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the vaccine, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packer player.

  • Trump mocks 'woke' generals and Biden administration as he returns to campaign rallies

    Donald Trump mocked "woke" military generals and critical race theory as he warned Joe Biden was "destroying the nation” in his first campaign rally ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The former US president said the country's military brass had "become weak and ineffective leaders" who were more concerned with pursuing a "woke" agenda than they were "their enemies". Mr Trump, 75, lashed out at the Biden administration and hinted at a potential comeback in 2024 as he said Republicans must win