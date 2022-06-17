Florida burglary spree comes to an end when suspect accidentally shoots himself with stolen gun: police

A series of car burglaries in central Florida came to an end when a 14-year-old suspect allegedly shot himself in the arm with a gun that he had recently stolen from a vehicle, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

All six of the burglaries happened in a neighborhood in south Lakeland on June 14.

The next evening around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a nearby home about an accidental shooting and found the 14-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound, as well as another 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

As deputies combed the room, they found various items that had recently been reported stolen from cars in the area.

"A detective noticed a woman’s Michael Kors wallet with a woman’s identification card inside, and next to the wallet was a debit car which belonged to another woman," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. "An ammunition magazine was also found behind the headboard of the bed."

All three suspects were charged with armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and other crimes.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect who accidentally shot himself should make a full recovery. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

"Please, lock your vehicles and make sure that firearms are kept in secure locations at all [times]," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement Thursday.

"Fortunately, the young man who stole these guns should have a full recovery from his injuries, and hopefully everyone involved has learned some valuable lessons here," Judd added.