Florida business owner allegedly shoots landscaper for blowing leaves onto property, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida business owner allegedly shot a landscaper after leaves were blown onto his property, according to a report.

NBC Miami reported that the landscaper was working on Friday across the street from a business on Northwest 79th Street when the owner became upset that the leaves were blowing onto his property.

The two got into an argument over the leaves and the business owner shot the landscaper, who was hit in the leg according to NBC Miami.

The landscaper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the report.

A witness told NBC Miami they heard two gunshots before seeing the landscaper collapse.

Two people were taken in for questioning, according to the report, but it’s unclear if anyone will be charged.

