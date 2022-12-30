Florida business partners die after shooting each other in dispute at work, police say

Two Florida men killed each other in a deadly shootout at their shared business.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon at their business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, Florida. While the Polk County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the business, a Google search shows Service On Site of Central Florida Inc., an auto service business, at the address.

The business partners, 31-year-old Akeido Bennett, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, shot each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they believe the men shot each other as a result of an ongoing business dispute.

Bennett reportedly died at the scene of the shooting, while Figueroa attempted to leave the business in his truck, but died later from the gunshot injury.

"This was an avoidable tragedy stemming from a disagreement between business partners," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "We all have an obligation to our friends, our families, and society at large to talk things out instead of turning to violence. These men would still be alive today, and their families would not be grieving, had they been able to work out their differences civilly."

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.