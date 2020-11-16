Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Joyce Nelson as Chief Administrative Officer

Human Resource executive promoted to newly created role

Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker; President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD; Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Nelson

Fort Myers, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) has announced the promotion of Joyce Nelson to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. She has served as FCS Chief Human Resources Officer since 2019. In this expanded role, Nelson is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and responsibilities of the Human Resources, Marketing and Communications, Organizational Effectiveness and Learning, Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management and Legal departments.

In announcing the promotion, FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Since joining FCS, Joyce has taken on increasing responsibility and executed flawlessly in a challenging, dynamic environment. I could not be more pleased to recognize her many contributions to our organization.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan added, “With her keen focus and vast expertise, Joyce will take an even more integral role as we prioritize, plan and execute key initiatives to further enhance our delivery of exceptional patient care.”

With over 25 years of experience in international human resources, operations management and consulting, Nelson brings expertise in human capital management, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, culture transformation, leadership development, performance improvement and wellness.

She joined FCS in 2018 as Vice President of Human Resources and was soon after promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to FCS she worked at AdventHealth. During her tenure, she served as a member of the senior executive team at AdventHealth Tampa, responsible for leading culture transformation and corporate retention initiatives and she established a strategic outpatient wellness partnership across the West Florida Division. Nelson was also a founding member of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel’s executive team.

Her prior experience includes executive roles at Advex, Cogeco Canada, Quartet Service Corp., Algorithmics (Americas, S. Europe & EMEA) and the Hospital for Sick Children. She has helped organizations achieve such recognition as “Top 50 Best Managed Private Companies,” “Employer of Choice,” “Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace” and the “American Heart Gold Workplace Health Award.” A frequent speaker on the topics of becoming an employer of choice, leadership and wellness, she has presented at several conferences, including the Press Ganey Patient Experience Summit and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Nelson holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ryerson University and is completing a master’s degree in Business Administration at Saint Leo University. She is a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR/SHRM-CP) and a Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst (CPBA). She serves on several advisory boards and actively volunteers at Easter Seals, Metropolitan Ministries and Academy at the Lakes in Tampa.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

