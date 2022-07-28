Florida carjacker on crime spree sentenced to 21 years in prison

A Florida carjacker on a crime spree has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Javeon Jacobs, 21, on Wednesday after Jacobs initially pleaded guilty on April 14, according to the Department of Justice.

Court records said he used physical force and a gun during three auto theft incidents.

On March 31, 2021, he robbed a victim in Safety Harbor. On April 18, 2021, he kidnapped two people at gunpoint in Tampa before stealing their car. Jacobs abandoned the vehicle he stole from those two people and then carjacked someone else by brandishing a gun, according to the DOJ.