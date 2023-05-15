Florida’s catch limit on yellowtail snapper is 10. Police say this fisherman had 107

A Florida Keys man was found with 107 yellowtail snapper by state fish and wildlife officers conducting catch inspections Sunday, according to police.

The state bag limit for the fish — highly valued by seafood lovers for its sweet, mild flaky fillets — is 10 per person.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission statement emailed to the Miami Herald/FLKeysNews.com, officers caught Duvier Lorenzo Rodriguez, 47, with the over-the-limit catch near a home in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

The agency did not provide more details about the arrest after follow-up questions.

Lorenzo Rodriguez, who lives in Marathon, could not be reached for comment. He was booked into Plantation Key jail around 11 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of being over the limit, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

He was also cited for not having a current saltwater fishing license, the FWC statement said. He was released with a court date around 1:30 a.m.