Florida chapter of Fraternal Order of Police tells disciplined, jailed cops 'we are hiring'

Brevard County F.O.P.'s Facebook post that has since been deleted. More

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police posted a now deleted advertisement over the weekend calling on those officers involved in violent incidents in Buffalo and Atlanta to join the ranks of local police agencies, drawing howls of outrage from citizens across Florida.

"Hey Buffalo 57... and Atlanta 6... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... Plus... we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida," reads the June 6 post made at 1:21 a.m on the Brevard County FOP Facebook page. The post, deleted sometime Monday morning garnered over 2,000 comments and 1,000 shares.

The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the country, representing some 300,000 members across some 2,000 local "lodges." Critics say the nonprofit organization is a major obstacle to policing reform through their advocacy and deep ties to police unions.

The President of the Brevard County lodge acknowledged that the post was legitimate and defended its recruiting efforts as well as the actions of the Buffalo and Atlanta police officers involved in the widely condemned incidents. Some of those officers have been arrested and face criminal charges.

Related: George Floyd protests prompt these police to be fired, charged for use of force

In Buffalo, 57 police officers quit their unit after two of their colleagues were suspended for pushing an unarmed 75-year-old man to the ground, cracking his skull. The incident was caught on video.

In Atlanta, six officers were criminally charged, four with felonies, for the arrest of two black college students, a man and a woman, while leaving a protest in their car. The incident, also caught on video, shows them violently removing the pair from the vehicle, tasing them and slamming them to the ground. One of the students suffered a broken wrist and a deep gash.

'Many who I work with express their frustrations to me daily'

Brevard County FOP President Bert Gamin, who said he is a 28-year law enforcement veteran, claimed responsibility for the recruitment post.

"Our citizens have a right to protest peacefully and legally. They do not have a right to block roadways, trespass on private property or disobey lawful commands from law enforcement officers," he wrote in response to emailed questions from Florida Today of the USA TODAY Network.

He also defended the incidents in Buffalo and Atlanta.

Bert Gamin, a 26-year veteran of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and president of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police. More

"The police had the legal authority in both cases. At the time the warnings were provided, the citizens were already breaking the law. Those citizens chose to disregard the warnings. It led directly to escalations and confrontations with the police. When we issue lawful commands/warnings, citizens have a responsibility to comply. The reality is failure to comply leads to escalation."