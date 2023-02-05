Florida Chapter of Moms Demand Action gather to honor gun violence survivors

As part of Annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Moms Demand Action is gathering at the end of Atlantic Boulevard in Jax Beach at 4 p.m. to host a candlelight vigil to honor survivors of gun violence and remember the lives stolen.

This event is a part of the annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, February 1-7. With a gun death rate 13 times greater than other high-income nations, by early February, more Americans are killed with guns than are killed in our peer countries in an entire calendar year.

All are encouraged to bring a photo or memento to share, and the vigil will conclude with a healing sound bath.

In its fifth year, National Gun Violence Survivors Week focuses on sharing and amplifying the stories of gun violence survivors who live with the impact of gun violence every day.

Gun violence in any form can leave a lasting impact — whether someone has witnessed an act of gun violence, been threatened or wounded with a gun, or had someone they cared for wounded or killed with a gun.

During National Gun Violence Survivors Week and throughout the year, those affected by gun violence share their stories on the Moments That Survive memory wall and on social media using #MomentsThatSurvive.

These stories will be shared at dozens of events throughout the country during National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

