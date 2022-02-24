Florida cheer coach sent sexually explicit texts to teen — then tried to meet her, cops say

When the 14-year-old cheerleader received a friend request on Instagram from her volunteer junior varsity coach, she accepted it. But the messages from 27-year-old Kassidy Sottilare were alarming, police said.

So much so, the teen and her mother went to police the next day to report the interaction, which authorities described in a report as containing “sexually explicit content.”

Detectives then took control of the teen’s phone and began speaking to Sottilare via text message. When Sottilare showed up at a planned meeting spot Tuesday, detectives — not the teen — were there waiting to arrest her.

Sottilare is now being charged with traveling to meet a minor, offense against student by authority figure and habitual driving with a suspended license.

She was in Palm Beach’s Main Detention Center Wednesday, being held on a $40,000 bond, records show. Assistant Public Defender Toyin Isijola was listed as her attorney.

Police say Sottilaire, who has a history of traffic infractions, made several comments to the teen about sexual experiences and knowing “what girls like,” according to the arrest report. She lured the teen to a meeting spot, police said.

After being read her rights, Sottilare told detectives that she knew the girl was 14-years-old and that she “had a romantic connection” with her.

Sottilare was a volunteer coach at Boynton Beach Community High School, according to the Sun Sentinel. She also held positions in the past at Palm Beach Virtual School, Coral Sunset Elementary School and at Citrus Cove Elementary, the newspaper reported.

“Although the District has no indication of additional potential victims, the District has reached out to parents of students at all four schools and informed them about the arrest,” the statement said, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116.

Miami Herald staff writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.