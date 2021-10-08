Florida Chick-fil-a breakfast shooting leaves man injured

Emmett Jones

A man was shot in the leg at a Florida Chick-fil-Friday morning during a group argument.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in Clearwater when the verbal altercation erupted between the group of people at the restaurant, Tampa Bay 10 reports.

Police say the victim was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was arrested, and he is now in custody.

Fox News has reached out to Clearwater Police Department for updates. Stay tuned as this story develops.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories