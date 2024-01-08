Florida Child’s 911 Call Leads Police to a Horrifying Scene

The police may have never learned about the disgraceful conditions two Florida boys were living in if one of those children hadn’t called 911 for help.



A 6-year-old boy called the Miami-Dade police the evening of Jan 3. to report that his mother left him alone with his 2-year-old brother in their home near Miami Shores. When the police responded to the home, they were met with a horrifying scene.

“Spencer failed to provide and protect her sons with care, supervision, and the services necessary to maintain their physical and mental health,” authorities say, per Local 10.

The report says she’s currently being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $5,000 bond. If convicted, she faces anywhere between 5 and 15 years in prison with a fine of $5,000.

