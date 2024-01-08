Florida Child’s 911 Call Leads Police to a Horrifying Scene
The police may have never learned about the disgraceful conditions two Florida boys were living in if one of those children hadn’t called 911 for help.
A 6-year-old boy called the Miami-Dade police the evening of Jan 3. to report that his mother left him alone with his 2-year-old brother in their home near Miami Shores. When the police responded to the home, they were met with a horrifying scene.
Read more
Elon Musk Denies He Has a Drug Problem After Bombshell Report
If A Ford 3.5-Liter Ecoboost Can Haul Stuff In An F-150, It'll Haul Ass In A Mustang
The best, worst, and most surprising moments from the 2024 Golden Globes
“Spencer failed to provide and protect her sons with care, supervision, and the services necessary to maintain their physical and mental health,” authorities say, per Local 10.
The report says she’s currently being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $5,000 bond. If convicted, she faces anywhere between 5 and 15 years in prison with a fine of $5,000.
More from The Root
Private Moon Lander Peregrine Is Already in Big Trouble [Update]
Monsieur Spade review: Clive Owen’s hardboiled performance is très magnifique
You've Probably Never Heard Of The Coolest Canadian Car Ever Built
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.