A Florida child went to look for candy in his backpack. It soon became a police matter

A Florida teacher made a disturbing discovery in a student’s backpack on Thursday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to a school in Pinellas Park, about 20 miles south of Tampa.

Administrators there had contacted law enforcement, advising them that a 9-year-old had handed his teacher “two clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance inside.”

The child reportedly told the teacher his father put them in his backpack and found the stash while searching for candy.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 9 grams.

Detectives interviewed the father, 49-year-old Joseph Dombrowsky, who “denied knowledge” of how the two plastic bags got into the backpack.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that Dombrowsky, who had been previously busted for drug trafficking, had used meth as well as ecstasy the prior weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dombrowsky was arrested under various charges, including felony child neglect; trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of steroids with intent to sell; felon in possession of a firearm; resisting arrest without violence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $255,500 bail.