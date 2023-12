Which Florida cities have the fastest-growing home prices?

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $347,415 in November, 2.2% higher than the year before.

Increased mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending November 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Florida.

50. North Miami Beach

Typical home value: $454,902

1-year price change: +$32,412 (+7.7%)

5-year price change: +$208,121 (+84.3%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

49. Stock Island

Typical home value: $657,997

1-year price change: +$32,441 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$257,165 (+64.2%)

Metro area: Key West, FL

48. Bay Harbor Islands

Typical home value: $633,136

1-year price change: +$32,625 (+5.4%)

5-year price change: +$235,364 (+59.2%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

47. Miami Shores

Typical home value: $724,961

1-year price change: +$32,702 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$354,053 (+95.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

46. Brownsville

Typical home value: $381,902

1-year price change: +$32,855 (+9.4%)

5-year price change: +$193,785 (+103.0%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

45. Gladeview

Typical home value: $367,921

1-year price change: +$32,990 (+9.8%)

5-year price change: +$185,154 (+101.3%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

44. Mexico Beach

Typical home value: $495,554

1-year price change: +$33,463 (+7.2%)

5-year price change: +$216,373 (+77.5%)

Metro area: Panama City, FL

43. The Crossings

Typical home value: $488,083

1-year price change: +$33,531 (+7.4%)

5-year price change: +$187,869 (+62.6%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

42. Pembroke Pines

Typical home value: $484,782

1-year price change: +$33,771 (+7.5%)

5-year price change: +$184,731 (+61.6%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

41. North Miami

Typical home value: $405,054

1-year price change: +$35,262 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$191,324 (+89.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

40. The Hammocks

Typical home value: $519,580

1-year price change: +$35,340 (+7.3%)

5-year price change: +$204,705 (+65.0%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

39. Miramar

Typical home value: $504,452

1-year price change: +$35,440 (+7.6%)

5-year price change: +$191,923 (+61.4%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

38. Opa-locka

Typical home value: $354,708

1-year price change: +$35,538 (+11.1%)

5-year price change: +$171,545 (+93.7%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

37. West Little River

Typical home value: $399,344

1-year price change: +$35,549 (+9.8%)

5-year price change: +$182,723 (+84.4%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

36. Big Coppitt Key

Typical home value: $785,623

1-year price change: +$35,764 (+4.8%)

5-year price change: +$329,023 (+72.1%)

Metro area: Key West, FL

35. Sweetwater

Typical home value: $421,099

1-year price change: +$36,600 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$170,534 (+68.1%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

34. North Bay Village

Typical home value: $421,491

1-year price change: +$36,661 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$167,345 (+65.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

33. Westview

Typical home value: $415,987

1-year price change: +$36,885 (+9.7%)

5-year price change: +$194,645 (+87.9%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

32. Lake Hart

Typical home value: $1,120,435

1-year price change: +$37,000 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$490,583 (+77.9%)

Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

31. Miami

Typical home value: $553,419

1-year price change: +$37,133 (+7.2%)

5-year price change: +$217,467 (+64.7%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

30. Hialeah Gardens

Typical home value: $416,631

1-year price change: +$37,231 (+9.8%)

5-year price change: +$167,678 (+67.4%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

29. Hialeah

Typical home value: $448,578

1-year price change: +$38,351 (+9.3%)

5-year price change: +$179,376 (+66.6%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

28. Morriston

Typical home value: $438,874

1-year price change: +$38,427 (+9.6%)

5-year price change: +$220,300 (+100.8%)

Metro area: Gainesville, FL

27. Lake Clarke Shores

Typical home value: $623,577

1-year price change: +$38,718 (+6.6%)

5-year price change: +$272,815 (+77.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

26. Miami Gardens

Typical home value: $442,141

1-year price change: +$40,429 (+10.1%)

5-year price change: +$200,303 (+82.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

25. Bay Hill

Typical home value: $796,324

1-year price change: +$40,459 (+5.4%)

5-year price change: +$291,985 (+57.9%)

Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

24. Virginia Gardens

Typical home value: $545,025

1-year price change: +$42,479 (+8.5%)

5-year price change: +$222,076 (+68.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

23. Westwood Lake

Typical home value: $593,739

1-year price change: +$44,253 (+8.1%)

5-year price change: +$233,185 (+64.7%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

22. Cutler Bay

Typical home value: $532,842

1-year price change: +$44,283 (+9.1%)

5-year price change: +$235,648 (+79.3%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

21. Carol City

Typical home value: $482,751

1-year price change: +$44,774 (+10.2%)

5-year price change: +$201,522 (+71.7%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

20. Golden Glades

Typical home value: $456,380

1-year price change: +$44,930 (+10.9%)

5-year price change: +$216,281 (+90.1%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

19. University Park

Typical home value: $604,613

1-year price change: +$45,196 (+8.1%)

5-year price change: +$243,562 (+67.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

18. Tamiami

Typical home value: $568,687

1-year price change: +$46,164 (+8.8%)

5-year price change: +$231,353 (+68.6%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

17. Miami Springs

Typical home value: $673,939

1-year price change: +$47,151 (+7.5%)

5-year price change: +$271,471 (+67.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

16. Cooper City

Typical home value: $655,293

1-year price change: +$47,205 (+7.8%)

5-year price change: +$261,417 (+66.4%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

15. Key West

Typical home value: $1,062,464

1-year price change: +$48,101 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$420,477 (+65.5%)

Metro area: Key West, FL

14. Miami Lakes

Typical home value: $636,088

1-year price change: +$48,348 (+8.2%)

5-year price change: +$247,709 (+63.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

13. West Miami

Typical home value: $621,295

1-year price change: +$48,654 (+8.5%)

5-year price change: +$252,146 (+68.3%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

12. Biscayne Park

Typical home value: $897,734

1-year price change: +$52,078 (+6.2%)

5-year price change: +$438,625 (+95.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

11. Miromar Lakes

Typical home value: $1,212,282

1-year price change: +$54,077 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$525,699 (+76.6%)

Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

10. Palm Springs North

Typical home value: $643,803

1-year price change: +$59,526 (+10.2%)

5-year price change: +$262,964 (+69.0%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

9. El Portal

Typical home value: $820,053

1-year price change: +$62,557 (+8.3%)

5-year price change: +$407,574 (+98.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

8. Golf

Typical home value: $2,757,845

1-year price change: +$65,716 (+2.4%)

5-year price change: +$1,632,341 (+145.0%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

7. Village of Palmetto Bay

Typical home value: $990,120

1-year price change: +$68,827 (+7.5%)

5-year price change: +$449,466 (+83.1%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

6. Coral Gables

Typical home value: $1,363,514

1-year price change: +$72,815 (+5.6%)

5-year price change: +$602,013 (+79.1%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

5. South Miami

Typical home value: $899,397

1-year price change: +$77,965 (+9.5%)

5-year price change: +$409,566 (+83.6%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

4. Pinecrest

Typical home value: $1,891,702

1-year price change: +$87,301 (+4.8%)

5-year price change: +$934,008 (+97.5%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

3. Sea Ranch Lakes

Typical home value: $1,784,469

1-year price change: +$219,681 (+14.0%)

5-year price change: +$957,538 (+115.8%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

2. Fisher Island

Typical home value: $6,044,353

1-year price change: +$232,080 (+4.0%)

5-year price change: +$2,274,651 (+60.3%)

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

1. Lake Buena Vista

Typical home value: $5,107,663

1-year price change: +$362,450 (+7.6%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.